Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

WKTV
Two vehicles crash near ramp on Route 49 eastbound in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 49 in Rome around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the vehicle occupants was reportedly trapped and had to be removed by emergency responders following the crash, which happened eastbound near the Route 825 ramp.
localsyr.com
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1. An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from Macomb, New York was traveling north […]
wwnytv.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
localsyr.com
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
WKTV
14 displaced after fire breaks out in second-floor apartment in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Fourteen people have been displaced following a fire at a three-story building on Stark Street in Utica early Wednesday morning. Fire officials say flames started in a second-floor apartment toward the back of the building above the former Spilka’s restaurant located at the corner of Stark and Noyes streets.
Romesentinel.com
Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say
ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
localsyr.com
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
WKTV
Rome police searching for runaway teen suspected of stealing parents' vehicle
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is suspected of stealing her parents' vehicle after running away from home last week. Chloe Wall has been reported missing in the past, most recently in February after sneaking out of her home. She was found safe a month later.
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident
WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
Romesentinel.com
Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say
FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
informnny.com
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
informnny.com
Utica man charged with felonies in July 31 shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st. Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
Romesentinel.com
Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say
WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
Romesentinel.com
Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say
ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
