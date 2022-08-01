ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

By Thad Randazzo
WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
