Maxwell named GM of Springfield Thunderbirds

Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
NHL
Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers bloopers from ‘Gretkzy’ to Lias Andersson’s trip
The long summer continues as fans await the start of the next New York Rangers season. As the anticipation builds for what this team can do after an exciting run to Eastern Conference Final, it’s time to look back on the franchise’s rich history. The Blueshirts have been...
NHL
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
CBS Sports
Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise
An Edmonton Oilers legend has stepped down from his post with the franchise. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor, the team has announced. When the Oilers selected Lowe with the No. 21 overall pick in the 1979 NHL...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 50 right wing rankings
Most valuable options at position for standard leagues; season preview podcasts. NHL.com ranks the top 50 fantasy hockey right wings for the 2022-23 season in standard leagues. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. : Top 250. Forward | D-man...
NHL
Robidas follows father's lead, impresses Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Justin Robidas has the good fortune of remembering a lot of his father's NHL career. By the time Stephane Robidas wrapped up his 14 seasons, Justin was 12 years old. "Growing up, he was my idol," the Carolina Hurricanes forward prospect said. "You look up to him...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
Young, drafted by favorite team, 'living in a dream' with Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Ty Young may have grown up in Calgary, Alberta, but thanks to a summer spent with his grandparents on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, his favorite team was the Vancouver Canucks, making his selection by them in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2022 NHL Draft all the more special.
NHL
Capitals revamp goaltending with addition of Kuemper, Lindgren
Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
NHL
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
NHL
FLAMES INTRODUCE CALGARY WRANGLERS
The club's AHL affiliate's new name and logo have been revealed. The Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate with name and logo reveal. The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
NHL
Bedard heads Canada roster for 2022 World Junior Championship
Top prospect for 2023 NHL Draft among 16 players returning after tournament cancelled in December. Connor Bedard, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, is among the 25 players that will play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be played at Rogers Place...
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season
After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
