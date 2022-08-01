Women in Need gears up for Fall, North Texas Giving Day and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite all-time water use records continuing to fall, water restrictions for most people in North Texas are still likely several weeks away.Reservoirs used by the Tarrant Regional Water District were reporting more than 82% full Wednesday, and the North Texas Municipal Water District at more than 85%.Even if the rain-free streak in North Texas continues, Stage 1 restrictions aren't projected to be needed until mid to late September, according to Rachel Ickert, the water resource director for TRWD.The credit goes to years of conservation, which many cities made permanent after the drought between 2010 and 2015.In the...

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO