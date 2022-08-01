Women in Need gears up for Fall, North Texas Giving Day and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

blueribbonnews.com
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott holds news conference after receiving Broadband Champion Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Wednesday afternoon after he received the Broadband Champion Award in Greenville, according to a release. Abbott gave remarks at the event with Connect the Future Texas. The coalition says it’s committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure...
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Water use in North Texas soared in July, but restrictions are still weeks away
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite all-time water use records continuing to fall, water restrictions for most people in North Texas are still likely several weeks away.Reservoirs used by the Tarrant Regional Water District were reporting more than 82% full Wednesday, and the North Texas Municipal Water District at more than 85%.Even if the rain-free streak in North Texas continues, Stage 1 restrictions aren't projected to be needed until mid to late September, according to Rachel Ickert, the water resource director for TRWD.The credit goes to years of conservation, which many cities made permanent after the drought between 2010 and 2015.In the...
Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals
Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
starlocalmedia.com
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend
The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
Meals on Wheels, Rest Haven to host FREE Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County and Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park will present, “Caring for the Caregiver,” the Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Reflections at Rest Haven, 500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
2 Texas state parks closing temporarily due to nearby wildfires
Two state parks in Central Texas are being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
Ed Fowler named interim Chief of Rockwall Police Department
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Rockwall City Manager Mary Smith has named Edward Fowler as interim Chief of the Rockwall Police Department. Former Police Chief Max Geron recently retired from the position. Chief Fowler began his law enforcement career with the Rockwall PD in 1990, serving in a number of leadership roles over the years, most recently as Assistant Police Chief since 2020.
klif.com
Veteran Lawmaker Censured by Collin County GOP
Collin County, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a top US senator over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Senator John Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation and...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Health Center for Women Opens
The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Announces Finalists for New Police Chief
There are now five finalists in the selection process for Denton's new Chief of Police, the City of Denton announced Tuesday. City Manager Sara Hensley announced the five finalists for the position Tuesday afternoon:. Darren Steele, Assistant Police Chief, Irving, Texas. Elvia Williams, Police Chief (ret.), Richton Park, Illinois. Darren...
KLTV
Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Denton County disapproves DCAD budget
Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to disapprove the 2023 Denton Central Appraisal District’s budget, citing a lack of confidence in the entity, according to a news release from the county. “This vote to veto the budget is also a vote of no confidence in the Denton Central...
