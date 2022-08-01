OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios

therealdeal.com
Wave of subleases rises over Silicon Beach
Tech and streaming companies are ratcheting back their office presence in Silicon Beach, as both industries struggle with declining stock prices, hiring freezes and remote work. NFL Network, Yahoo and 20th Century Studios are some of the firms that are each trying to sublease at least 120,000 square feet of...
Sprouts bags largest OC lease this year with 337K sf warehouse
Sprouts Farmers Market may soon fill a newly built warehouse in Orange County with organic spinach, rutabagas, kiwis and other produce. The Phoenix-based organic grocer has leased a 337,000-square-foot warehouse in a new industrial campus at 1829 East Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.
Reimagined Viper Room developer scores $60M loan
Silver Creek, the developer behind the West Hollywood mixed-use project that includes a reincarnated Viper Room, has scored a $62 million loan from Cottonwood Group. Cottonwood, an L.A.-based real estate investment firm, announced the deal Tuesday. In a statement Mark Green, the firm’s chief investment officer, said the company was...
Fox Hills Plaza trades for $56M
A vacant shopping center near Westfield Culver City mall has sold for $56 million. A unit of M.C. Strauss, based in Solana Beach, sold the Fox Hills Plaza at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway in Culver City, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The buyer was Bristol Parkway Propco, a Beverly Hills-based company led by Henry Shahery.
Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
Spec mansion developer Mohamed Hadid’s web of financial and legal entanglements continues to grow with the possibility of losing the priciest piece of his portfolio, a partially built Beverly Hills mansion that holds the distinction of being Los Angeles County’s most expensive residential listing. On Monday, Hadid filed...
Lake Forest home of real-life Daisy Buchanan sells for $7.5M
A Lake Forest mansion with ties to F. Scott Fitzgerald sold for $7.5 million, the highest price for a home in the town in four years. The six-bedroom, 11,600-square-foot home, known as “La Vieille Maison” hit the market in March 2021 with an asking price of $10.5 million, Crain’s reported. It went into contract this week.
Five-story project aims to fill demand for Hollywood offices
A local developer has pushed ahead with plans to demolish a century-old building and replace it with a five-story office complex in Hollywood. Bardas Investment Group, based in West Hollywood, has received approval from the L.A. Planning Commission to build a 67,000-square-foot building at 717 Seward Street, near Hancock Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
Assessor: LA County property value hits record $1.9T
The value of Los Angeles County properties has reached a record close to $1.9 trillion. The county’s total assessed property value for 2022 grew by a record $122 billion to $1.89 trillion, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. The increase doubled last year’s growth of $63 billion. The...
