OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios

A Lake Forest mansion with ties to F. Scott Fitzgerald sold for $7.5 million, the highest price for a home in the town in four years. The six-bedroom, 11,600-square-foot home, known as “La Vieille Maison” hit the market in March 2021 with an asking price of $10.5 million, Crain’s reported. It went into contract this week.

LAKE FOREST, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO