A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
The 1896 St. Louis “Cosmopolitan” Is Like Stepping Back in Time
Have you ever wanted to travel back to the late 1800's and see what life was like back then? There's one building in St. Louis, Missouri that gives you that chance. It's known as "The Cosmopolitan" and it's truly like hopping in a time machine and traveling back two centuries.
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Watch a Carp Hit a Midwest Fisherman Where the Sun Don’t Shine
There are ouch moments and there are OUCH moments. This is that 2nd one. It's a video that shows a Midwest fisherman getting smacked where the sun don't shine by a massive 40 pound carp. You can't truly understand the pain unless you've been there. A fisherman in Indiana was...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet in Your Backyard in Missouri?
Losing a four-legged friend is never easy. Trust me I know. What if you wanted to bury your pet in your backyard so that you could be close to your pet?. There are options for pet owners once a beloved animal dies. You can take it to the vet and they can cremate which can cost over $100 and seems to be the way most pet owners are remembering their animals. If you live in Missouri there are specific laws that you will need to follow in order to bury your animals in your backyard.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
ksmu.org
Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Missouri’s August 2 primary is just about here. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of...
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Missouri History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Watch How Kali the Saint Louis Zoo Polar Bear Deals with the Heat
Having a hard time dealing with the heat this week? You should try it if you're a polar bear. On second thought, don't. The Saint Louis Zoo has shared video showing how Kali, their polar bear is dealing with record temps. The Saint Louis Zoo just dropped video today showing...
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
