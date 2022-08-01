GOP Senate Candidates Campaigning In Missouri

www.ktts.com
Related
Missouri election guide: what voters will see on their ballot in November
Now that the Missouri primary is over, the races are decided for the November 8 election. Here is a rundown of statewide races and those specific to southwest Missouri, Springfield and the Ozarks.
kttn.com
Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor
(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory. This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who...
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
Republican Nominee for Missouri’s District 4 determined
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri’s U.S. House District Four have narrowed down which Republican will be on the November ballot. There was already only one Democrat, Jack Truman of Lamar and one Libertarian, Randy LangKraehr of Warrensburg, on those parties’ tickets. Mark Alford will be representing the Republican party in the November race […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
Missouri, Kansas Primary Election results: Senate race, abortion amendment, more
Primary election results from Kansas and Missouri, including the Missouri Senate race and Kansas Value Them Both amendment on abortion.
ozarkradionews.com
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
themissouritimes.com
BREAKING: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to secure Republican nomination for US Senate
St. Louis, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has secured the Republican nomination for United States Senate. Everything fell into place for the Attorney General. Schmitt was consistent and aggressive in his strategy, if not a little over-aggressive and over-consistent. He appeared to emerge as the front runner...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTTS
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four...
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
themissouritimes.com
2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times
The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
kttn.com
Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules
Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls. Lieberman also reminds voters to keep weapons away from the polls. Taking a photo of your ballot is also...
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First ballots to be cast Tuesday morning in Missouri’s August primary election
Residents in Missouri will have the opportunity to cast their ballots Tuesday in Missouri's primary election, as multiple contested races are set to appear on the ballot. The post First ballots to be cast Tuesday morning in Missouri’s August primary election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbsi23.com
What’s on the ballot for Aug. 2 Missouri primary
(KBSI) – Missouri’s statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Check your voter registration and polling place. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:. Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local...
KYTV
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:. Felony entering and remaining in...
KSDK
Check your polling location before Missouri's primary election
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2. The primary election has many candidates seeking their party's nomination for the November election. Polling locations are set to open up at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those in line before 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.
Comments / 1