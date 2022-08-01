ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOP Senate Candidates Campaigning In Missouri

KTTS
 2 days ago
www.ktts.com

(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory. This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who...
KOLR10 News

Republican Nominee for Missouri's District 4 determined

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri's U.S. House District Four have narrowed down which Republican will be on the November ballot. There was already only one Democrat, Jack Truman of Lamar and one Libertarian, Randy LangKraehr of Warrensburg, on those parties' tickets. Mark Alford will be representing the Republican party in the November race […]
KTTS

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate race

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri's 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri's 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times

The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

What's on the ballot for Aug. 2 Missouri primary

(KBSI) – Missouri's statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Check your voter registration and polling place. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:. Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local...
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Check your polling location before Missouri's primary election

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2. The primary election has many candidates seeking their party's nomination for the November election. Polling locations are set to open up at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those in line before 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.
MISSOURI STATE

