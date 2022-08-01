Minneapolis man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

www.myaustinminnesota.com
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man arrested for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
This Monday, police in Minneapolis made an arrest of a 41-year-old St. Paul man who had been wanted since October on suspicion of murdering his ex-partner’s boyfriend. In connection with the shooting death of Demond A. Bingham, 48, on August 23 in St. Paul’s North End, Larry Rucker was detained on Monday and lodged in the Ramsey County prison on suspicion of murder.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Man Faces Felony Drug Charges, Accused of Storing Heroin in Apartment
A New Hope man is accused of storing a large amount of heroin in his apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed on Friday. Gregory Carter, 35, is charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint:. Police obtained a search warrant...
fox9.com
Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
myklgr.com
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
voiceofalexandria.com
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
bulletin-news.com
No Prison Time Given for Homeless St. Paul Driver Who Killed Thief
A 32-year-old woman who fatally struck a man with her SUV in October after he allegedly stole from her and her partner in St. Paul was given a 180-day work release sentence on Monday. Additionally, Landis Rachel Hill must show up at the Ramsey County Detention Center on the anniversary...
Hudson Star-Observer
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
Suspect barricaded in Meeker County after threatening to kill family members
DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members. The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said. A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded. The incident remains an active scene. Details are limited, so check back for more. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified
A man who was shot and killed by police in Rochester after he was allegedly wielding an ax has been identified. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso after an officer fired his weapon at him during a traffic stop this past weekend.
Minnesota Security Guard Responding to Knife Attack Kills Suspect
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb say a security officer fatally shot a man with a knife when he came to the rescue of a woman at an apartment complex. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers responded late last night to the Huntington...
Minn. man who allegedly stole money from his father accused of shooting him in the back of head
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his 62-year-old father at a cabin in northern Minnesota after he threatened to turn him in to police for stealing money. According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26, Daniel...
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies
Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information...
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
