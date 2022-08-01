ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Professional Fire Association endorses Rich David

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Professional Fire Association (NYSPFFA) announced that they endorse Rich David’s candidacy for New York State Senate.

The association says that David has a proven track record throughout his history, working hard to provide the necessary resources to help firefighters stay safe and protect the communities in which they serve.

“The NYSPFFA looks forward to maintaining a positive working relationship and we are confident that you are the right person to fill this important position,” said NYSPFFA President Samuel Fresina in his endorsement letter to David.

The association represents 18,000 career fire fighters and paramedics throughout New York State.

