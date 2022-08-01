www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple Shell gas stations close in Peoria due to potential tax revenue violations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked off several Shell gas stations that the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) closed in the area because of possible tax revenue violations. WMBD reached out to IDOR for more information on the closures. The state agency sent a statement just before...
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on NE Glendale Avenue, between Main and Hamilton on reports of a natural gas leak. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first responders found a “high concentration” of natural gas inside, forcing the evacuation of the home and five others nearby.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
geneseorepublic.com
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
wglt.org
Normal mayor advocates for Amtrak, Uptown, and industrial park
Normal Mayor Chris Koos would like to see the community develop guidelines for a shovel-ready industrial park, something the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council has begun to talk about. But during a WGLT interview on Sound Ideas, he shied away from specifying what the town should provide to make it happen.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire respond to gas leak on Glendale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak at a residential structure near Glendale Avenue and Morton Street Tuesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, the incident occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m. Ameren was already at the scene when firefighters arrived and reported a high concentration of natural gas in the residence.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Chillicothe cheesecake staple celebrates five years
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Harreld Webster’s cheesecake cravings have been propelling his career for quite some time now. “Things have just been growing and we’ve been really blessed. It’s pretty incredible,” Webster said. Webster is officially celebrating five years in business after opening his Chillicothe...
wcbu.org
Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track
Peoria's passenger rail proposal is out the gate with a strong start, but it'll need consistent support from the community to keep the momentum going. That's the takeaway of Rick Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance in Chicago. "The key to getting these things done as quickly...
hoiabc.com
Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heavy rain from strong and severe storms Tuesday flooded a number of area roads. Peoria Public Works was dispatched to areas of flash flooding, including the Adams and Abbington intersection and the Lake and University intersection. It took a couple hours to clear the water from the road.
wcbu.org
National Weather Service warns active week is ahead
Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
hoiabc.com
Stolen car pulled from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A stolen car was pulled out of the Illinois River a few hundred yards south of the Pekin bridge on Wednesday. Crews initially searched for the submerged vehicle last week but it wasn’t found until this morning. The Peoria Fire Department dive team...
25newsnow.com
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & Strong Storms
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for intense heat and humidity, as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms. The heat will be first up and a Heat Advisory is in place across the majority of the 25 News Viewing area. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but its the combination with oppressive levels of humidity that is the prime concern. Heat index values will climb into the low 100s this afternoon. Stay cool!
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
SHEPPARD NETS THIRD PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC WIN AT FAIRBURY
FAIRBURY, IL – Brandon Sheppard knew less than 10 laps into Saturday’s Prairie Dirt Classic his ability to read Fairbury’s surface would pay off well. And pay off big. As the New Berlin, IL driver saw a cushion building on the track’s high banks, he felt right at home.
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard is now open and celebrating a milestone
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) — “Today (Monday) I’m after the jelly. We got to take jelly back and the apple cider doughnuts,” said Tanners Orchard customer Jan McCleery. She is on a mission to grab one of her favorite things from Tanners Orchard in Speer on the business’ opening day.
