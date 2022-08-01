Shooting into vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis under investigation

www.fox9.com
Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis
The victim of a deadly shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station is believed to be a teenager, according to Minneapolis police. The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Nicollet Mall Station, with officers arriving to the scene to find the teen suffering from a critical gunshot injury. The victim died at the scene.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
fox9.com
3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
3 hurt in drive-by shooting near busy north Minneapolis intersection
MINNEAPOLIS – Three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a busy north Minneapolis intersection.Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. at North Lyndale and Broadway avenues. The victims are described as a "male in his late teens," and two men in their 20s. All three suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."Officers found two of the victims at the scene, who were taken to HCMC for treatment. The third victim drove himself to North Memorial Health. Police say the gunfire came from a vehicle that fled the area, leaving nearby vehicles and buildings riddled with bullet holes. No one is in custody.
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June frequents casinos
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a 71-year-old woman missing since June. Carol Ann Swigart, 71, was last seen the week of June 27. Swigart is a 5-foot-2 white female who weighs approximately 127 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair that is turning gray and typically wears jewelry.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair will have 46 new specialty beers in 2022
(FOX 9) - There will be 46 brand-new brews and beverages at the Minnesota State Fair this year, and 43 returning specialty beverages that are only found at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Here are the 46 new beverages that are premiering at the fair this year:. Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie...
fox9.com
Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community grieves, seeks answers
Grief fell heavy as family, friends and supporters gathered on the 900 block of 21st Ave. in the Seward neighborhood on July 16, 2022, two days after Minneapolis Police officers killed Andrew Tekle Sundberg while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police went to the apartment building after a...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man arrested for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
This Monday, police in Minneapolis made an arrest of a 41-year-old St. Paul man who had been wanted since October on suspicion of murdering his ex-partner’s boyfriend. In connection with the shooting death of Demond A. Bingham, 48, on August 23 in St. Paul’s North End, Larry Rucker was detained on Monday and lodged in the Ramsey County prison on suspicion of murder.
fox9.com
Vapors from University of Minnesota petroleum leak detected miles from scene
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Vapor readings connected to a reported petroleum leak at the University of Minnesota were detected miles away from the campus, the Metropolitan Council revealed on Wednesday, as the investigation into the leak continues. In an investigation update on Wednesday, the Met Council, which oversees the regional...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Man charged with fatally stabbing teen, hurting 4 others
(FOX 9) - The man accused of a stabbing that killed a teenager and injured four others has been charged with murder, according to court documents. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Saturday afternoon incident.
ccxmedia.org
HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
krwc1360.com
Man Airlifted From Crash Scene After Head-on Crash Tuesday in Watertown Township
The driver of a FedEx delivery vehicle was airlifted from a crash scene in neighboring Carver County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol reports that just after 5 PM, a FedEx truck was eastbound on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when the driver apparently began to fall asleep at the wheel. The delivery truck reportedly crossed over the center line before colliding head-on with a heavy-duty pickup in the westbound lane.
fox9.com
Teen in custody after man stabbed in Willernie, Minn.
WILLERNIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized. A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.
Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody. A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when...
