Jim's Steaks will keep paying its employees after fire rips through South Street staple, president says

House Fire In West Philadelphia Leaves Second-Floor With Heavy Damage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street. Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged. We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.
Liberty Point is Philadelphia's largest outdoor restaurant with 5 bars, 3 levels of dining
Liberty Point at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia is making a splash on the waterfront as the city's largest outdoor restaurant
Cause of fire at well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot revealed
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The fire that destroyed Jim’s Steaks, a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, has officially been ruled an accident. Investigators ripped through the remains on Friday, June 29. After examining the damage, it was determined that an electrical wiring issue caused the fire. Investigators say the...
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Modern Traditional Extended Trinity in Fairmount
The furniture, kitchen, trim and main-floor wallpaper of this spacious double trinity all say “traditional.” But its amenities and features all scream “modern.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You may recall that a few Trinity...
Family Of Man Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia Wawa Parking Lot Suing Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot is now suing the convenience store. Authorities say Walter Robbins stabbed Roger Segal while he was sitting in his car at the Columbus Boulevard store on Valentine’s Day. The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing. In a statement, Wawa says they are deeply saddened by this tragic event and they are unable to comment further because of the litigation.
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
Wawa Inc., South Philadelphia strip mall facing lawsuit in connection with fatal stabbing of Roger Segal
PHILADELPHIA - A law firm has filed a lawsuit against Wawa Inc., the owner of a strip mall and a security company, in connection with the fatal Valentine's Day stabbing of a beloved Philadelphia man. Kline & Specter filed the lawsuit on behalf of the mother of Roger Segal, 49,...
Stretch of Route 313 in East Rockhill Twp. closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires
EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 313 in Bucks County is closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer pulled down wires. It happened on Route 313 near the area of Mt. View Road in East Rockhill Township, according to county dispatchers. No word on when the road will...
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Crews respond to Friday evening fire in downtown Ardmore
LOWER MERION – A fire broke out in downtown Ardmore Friday night, causing a brief interruption in the evening restaurant scene. According to officials, firefighters from the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore were called to 11 Cricket Avenue Friday night at 7:24 on the report of a fire alarm.
New York Times: Discarded Coffee Cup at Philly Airport Leads to Arrest in 46-Year Murder Case
Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police officials announcing the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler. A murder case spanning 40 years was closed July 18 when an arrest was made in the murder of Linday Sue Biechler based on DNA evidence found on a coffee cup discarded by the suspect at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Eduardo Medina for The New York Times.
Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say an intruder opened fire inside his family home as they slept Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old was found heavily bleeding in his bed when police responded to a house on the 800 block of North 43rd Street around 2 a.m.
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly Area
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
37 Years Later, Brother Of MOVE Bombing Victims Plans Proper Burial After Finally Receiving Sisters’ Remains
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited sense of closure more than three decades after one of the darkest moments in Philadelphia history. The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally been cremated at an East Mount Airy cemetery. This comes after a long and painful saga for the surviving family. Lionell Dotson was emotional in the moments before he received his two sisters’ remains, and promises to give them a proper burial. “It’s a tragic moment but also a bittersweet moment,” Dotson said. Dotson says 37 years after his two sisters were killed in the bombing...
