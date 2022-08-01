ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Peat made up less than 30% of compost sold to gardeners in 2021 – report

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvKcf_0h0WOdYo00

Peat made up less than 30% of the compost sold to gardeners in the UK in 2021, a report from the horticultural industry has shown.

The latest annual figures show the use of peat in the retail sector – in bags of compost sold to customers in garden centres and supermarkets – fell from 35.5% of overall compost and soil improvers in 2020 to 29.8% in 2021.

The figures for 2021 were also down on 2019 levels – after lockdown drove a spike in gardening activity in 2020 during the pandemic.

Some 1.02 million cubic metres of peat were sold in compost last year, compared with 1.31 million in 2019, when it accounted for 41.5% of the total sales of growing media, and down from 1.52 million in 2020.

Government's proposed ban on the sale of peat compost" data-source="">

Wood-based materials, mainly fibres derived from wood chip, overtook peat to account for 30% of the total, the annual growing media monitor led by the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) and Growing Media Association shows.

In the professional horticulture sector, where it is used for growing bedding plants and nursery stock, fruit, herbs, salad and veg seedlings, peat fell from 62.3% to 51.7% of total growing media.

The horticultural industry said the figures showed it was making dramatic strides to voluntarily phase out peat, and called for the Government to support efforts to find alternatives to the product, rather than bring in its proposed ban on the sale of peat compost by 2024.

But environmental campaigners have repeatedly called for an immediate ban on its use by amateur gardeners and the wider industry to protect the climate and nature.

Peatlands are a key carbon store – the largest in the UK – and extracting peat releases carbon emissions, as well as damaging key wildlife habitats, and reducing the landscape’s ability to absorb water and curb flooding.

The report showed the biggest source of peat is from the Republic of Ireland , where new regulations have come in severely limiting the extraction of peat, followed by the UK, and a smaller share coming from other EU countries.

James Barnes, chairman of the HTA, said: “These findings demonstrate that our industry is making dramatic and effective strides to voluntarily reducing peat use and that industry-led initiatives are already making great progress.

To allow us to accelerate this progress we urgently need the Government to put its energies into addressing the barriers to alternatives rather than legislating for a goal that the industry is well on track to meeting

James Barnes, Horticultural Trades Association

“We have committed to the removal of peat from compost in retail as early as 2025 and we continue to work with the Government on finding pragmatic solutions for a transition to peat-free products.

“However, to allow us to accelerate this progress we urgently need the Government to put its energies into addressing the barriers to alternatives rather than legislating for a goal that the industry is well on track to meeting.”

The figures show that overall there were some 1.69 million cubic metres of peat used across the retail and professional sector, including exports, in 2021, accounting for 35.5% of growing media.

That was down from 2.29 million cubic metres in 2020, accounting for 41%, and 2.1 million cubic metres in 2019, when it accounted for 47.6% of growing media.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shopper footfall stalls amid record temperatures and cost-of-living pressure

UK footfall stalled in July as record temperatures and the rising cost of living deterred people from visiting local shops.Total UK footfall fell by 14.2% in July compared with three years previously – a timeframe to avoid pandemic disruption – making it 3.7 percentage points worse than June, according to the BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor.Footfall on high streets declined by 15.9%, two percentage points worse than last month’s rate and steeper than the three-month average decline of 14.4%.Shopping centre visits were down 24.8% on three years earlier.British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “There was some respite in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Gardening#Peat#Fruit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Growing Media Association
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
gardeningknowhow.com

Drought Tolerant Plants Make Gardening With Little Rain Easier

Summers here in North Carolina can get hot and humid, but that doesn’t mean it’s always wet. Oftentimes, the hit and miss evening showers we tend to get, if we’re lucky, go right around us, so unless I’m out there watering for about an hour or two each day, the ground will easily become bone dry – and sometimes it’s as hard as concrete even when I do. So when it’s hot and dry, I need plants that can take the heat and tolerate drought.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds

Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using electricity to remove persistent weeds

Researchers from the University of Missouri recently conducted two field studies to explore the effectiveness of electricity in weed control. They used a tractor attachment called The Weed Zapper to electrocute eight types of weeds common in soybean crops, including herbicide-resistant waterhemp. The first study showed that control was more...
AGRICULTURE
GreenMatters

The Environmental Pros and Cons of Covering Your Yard With Fake Grass

With the recent water contingency efforts throughout Texas, California, and other U.S. states, as well as the ongoing decline of pollinators such as bees, you've likely heard environmentalists shame homeowners who meticulously maintain their lawns. But evidently, environmentalists aren't particularly pleased with those who opt for fake grass, either. Although...
ENVIRONMENT
House Digest

15 Ground Cover Plants You Should Grow Instead Of Grass In Your Yard

There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
GARDENING
The Independent

Hot, dry weather causes earliest start to harvest since 1976, says farmers’ unions

The hot dry weather has caused the earliest start to harvest for many farmers since 1976, prompting fears about the impact on food production and crop planting.Some farmers in East Anglia finished harvesting in July, which is “unheard of”,  Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) who farms wheat, barley and oats near Colchester in Essex.“On our farm, we finished wheat last Thursday,” he said. “We don’t normally start wheat until the last day of July, so it’s incredibly early and certainly unprecedented in many situations.”Mr Bradshaw said he had been “pleasantly surprised” by his wheat...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Eating ultra processed foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods such as drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar,...
HEALTH
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Asian Beetles

Have you started noticing orange ladybugs congregating around windows in your home or swarming in the attic? These are bugs that look like ladybugs, but aren’t. Based on their color and behavior, they are likely Asian lady beetles. Asian beetles (also called Chinese beetles or Asian ladybugs) are not native to North America, but migrated from Asia, as the name suggests. They are now an invasive species in many regions of the U.S. Most gardeners don’t mind the insects outdoors as they eat harmful bugs, such as aphids. But Asian beetles exhibit a behavior called “overwintering” meaning they seek warm, dry places for shelter when temperatures drop. Your home may be an ideal place for lady beetles to overwinter if they can get inside. While Asian lady beetles are not dangerous to humans, most homeowners prefer to remove these uninvited guests from their home as soon as possible. Read on for some pointers on how to get rid of Asian beetles.
ANIMALS
The Independent

What you can do now to prepare for the ‘most expensive winter in living memory’

As the cost of living crisis intensifies, households have been warned they could face an annual energy bill in excess of £3,600 this winter.Previous predictions had bills rising to £2,800 for the average household in October, and now energy consultant Cornwall Insight says a regular gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year.While Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, called for more government support to help households “plan for the most expensive winter in living memory”.The numbers can feel overwhelming, and it’s easy to feel helpless in the face of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy