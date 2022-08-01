ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Explodes Over Browns QB Deshaun Watson Only Receiving A 6-Game Suspension After More Than 20 Sexual Assault Allegations

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Six games, eh?

News broke today that new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and would reportedly not be fined.

Incase you’ve been living under a rock, the star quarterback has been accused by 25 women over the past two years, for everything from inappropriate behavior, to sexual assault during massage sessions.

According to ESPN, one of those civil lawsuits was dropped after the judge said the petition had to be amended with the plaintiff’s name, and 20 others were settled out of court in June.

Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, reached settlements with 30 women who were gearing up to make claims that the organization was “enabling Watson’s behavior,” with one of the women filing suit against the Texans in June. However, that case was settled.

Of course, Watson has maintained his innocence this whole time, although it was inevitable that the quarterback was bound to miss at least a little time this upcoming season for a suspension.

He was traded to the Browns after a grand jury said they would not be indicting Watson on the charges in March.

Many were criticizing the Browns organization over the move, considering Watson’s future in the NFL was still up in the air.

Today, former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down in a 15-page ruling that found Watson guilty of violating the league’s personal conduct policy, however there wasn’t enough evidence to justify a long-term and/or indefinite suspension for the league.

Nevertheless, today’s announcement has stirred up quite the shitstorm on Twitter:

