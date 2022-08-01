ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Voices: From AOC to Joe Manchin, the Democratic divide is becoming more severe

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYal2_0h0WOLrq00

Last year, after Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win Virginia’s governorship in a decade, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger — a moderate who represents the Richmond area — told The New York Times that Joe Biden had lost focus . “Nobody elected him to be FDR,” she said. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”

But when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy quoted Spanberger’s line during his faux-filibuster stalling the vote on Build Back Better that month, democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contradicted her colleague by saying: “ I did .”

The two Congresswomen are now at odds again. Spanberger has been pushing for more police funding, and hoped to have the House vote on it on Friday alongside a bill to ban assault weapons. She has criticized slogans like “Defund the Police”, and faces a tough re-election campaign against Yesli Vega, a Latina former police officer. In that context, she negotiated with Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, to propose police accountability measures. But progressives balked, and the police funding vote was postponed.

One of the representatives wary of Spanberger’s priorities was Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, a former chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “I think just the concerns were whether or not it matches people’s priorities and visions for what we should do,” he told your reporter. “And so it wasn’t so much that we were rejecting things outright as much as this wasn’t the time to be trying to have every bill come without the proper review.”

That led to the vote on police funding being delayed until August.

“This is something I would have loved to have brought up two years ago,” Spanberger told reporters. “So I think that this is more likely a slightly later project, because in August, we will be here for maybe one to two days.”

But Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who also flipped a district in 2018 and faces a tough re-election, fumed about the delay. “I’m very disappointed,” she told me before the vote on the assault weapons ban. “And that was part of the deal.”

Representative Stephanie Murphy, a moderate Democrat from Florida who is retiring, was also irked: “I’m always frustrated with people who don’t believe in supporting law enforcement,” she said. (Last year, during the infrastructure fight, Murphy called progressives “the Never Enough caucus”.)

Conversely, when I asked Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the police bill, she replied with a simple: “I don’t have a comment.”

The fight shows just how rickety the Democratic coalition is. Moderates like Spanberger or Kyrsten Sinema, both of whom flipped once-safe Republican seats, want to show they can still appeal to erstwhile Republican or suburban voters. But progressives like Ocasio-Cortez, who trounced incumbent Democrats in primaries in 2018 and 2020, want their party’s agenda to meet what they see as a critical moment in American politics.

While moderate and conservative Democrats might be frustrated with progressives, progressives are grappling with the fact that they once again have to eat dirt. Last year, they pushed aggressively to pass the Build Back Better package alongside the bipartisan infrastructure bill, only to see the bipartisan bill pass without a hard commitment from Senator Joe Manchin. Manchin then unilaterally killed Build Back Better off after months of excruciating negotiations.

Now, the Democratic left have to swallow their pride and accept an extremely pared-down reconciliation bill: a package negotiated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Manchin that tackles climate change and health care and even includes lease sales for drilling in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. This is the Democrats’ one chance at passing anything related to climate change or drug price negotiations, and they still don’t even have a hard commitment from Sinema.

By virtue of who they represent and which areas they represent, Democrats are far more heterogeneous in their caucus than Republicans. Members of the GOP may be more diverse when it comes to style and approach, but they are all extremely similar in terms of substance and end-goals.

In the coming weeks, as Democrats try to prove they can deliver for both moderates and progressives, expect their divisions to be on full display.

Comments / 70

grunt
1d ago

The Democrats are the party of hate, prejudice and division. Unity is not important to them. They think this country must be destroyed and are setting about doing it.

Reply(5)
47
James Kellison
1d ago

we all know that synema can carry herself very well when it comes to a battle, however let's see how well she can carry herself when it comes time to vote for a bill that she and Manchin were both against, but now she will stand alone or with AOC, waters or someone else who also doesn't want this unwanted Bill passed, the people have stated several times that we will not vote for the return of the people who vote this Bill in. Manchin knows that he shot his own self right the foot after coming to the agreement with Schumer to support the BBB bill, but we still hold a good chance with at least Synema !!!

Reply
13
Independentantiblue
1d ago

Democrats can't even get along with each other it's no wonder they can't get any legislation passed let alone trying to work with Republicans

Reply(1)
16
Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Mark Pocan
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Moderate Democrats#Democratic Voters#Republican#The New York Times#House#Latina
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy