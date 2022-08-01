Armed robbers earlier this month stole $15,000 in cash, a watch, a rifle, and a 3-month-old Frenchie from a Rosemead, CA home. The incident is one of a string of armed robberies targeting French Bulldogs nationwide.

Why Thieves Are Targeting French Bulldogs

With their sweet-as-pie faces, adorable waddle, and quiet, cuddly demeanor, French Bulldogs have long been one of the world’s most beloved breeds. Recently, they’ve also become the “it” dog for everyone from hipsters to celebrities and athletes to Instagram influencers. They are now the second-most popular breed after the Labrador Retriever.

As a result, they fetch a high price. Puppies sell for $4,000 to $6,000 on average. But some varieties can command far more. The Isabella, a cross between a blue and chocolate, is extremely rare and thus incredibly valuable, costing $8,000-plus. And the newest variety, the Fluffy French Bulldog, can go for $12,000 or more. The most elite purebreds carry exponentially higher price tags upwards of $200,000.

Protect Yourself and Your Pup

Robbers steal the dogs to breed and sell. Often, they entice dogs with food and snatch them from backyards. But others take more violent measures, holding pet parents or handlers at knife or gunpoint. Since the pandemic, an increasing number of thefts have occurred across the country from Miami and New York to Los Angeles.

In perhaps the most infamous case to date, thieves snatched Lady Gaga’s beloved pups Koji and Gustav , shooting and critically injuring her dog walker in the process.

According to the American Kennel Club, about two million dogs are stolen every year in the United States. Experts advise dog parents with French Bulldogs and other purebred breeds to be aware of the threat.

To protect yourself and your pup, never leave them unattended in the yard, dog park, or elsewhere. Also, consider installing security cameras around your property and be vigilant while out walking.

The post Armed Robbers Target French Bulldogs appeared first on DogTime .