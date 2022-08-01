ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included FIYA Chicken as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"Get your KFC (Korean Fried Chicken, that is) fix from FIYA Chicken , a Boston spot that Yelp reviewers favor," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "The signature sauce on these twice-fried wings is made with a half dozen different peppers, brown sugar, and chili oil."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best chicken wings in every state:

  1. Alabama- Hog Wild Beach and BBQ
  2. Alaska- Chicken Shack
  3. Arizona- Trapp Haus BBQ
  4. Arkansas- Foghorn's Wings
  5. California- Bone Kettle
  6. Colorado- Slater's 50/50
  7. Connecticut- Slider's Grill & Bar
  8. Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
  9. Florida- Dr. BBQ
  10. Georgia- J.R. Crickets
  11. Hawaii- Off the Wall
  12. Idaho- Edge Brewing Company
  13. Illinois- Crisp
  14. Indiana- Ale Emporium
  15. Iowa- Jethro's BBQ
  16. Kansas- Pam's Wings with Things
  17. Kentucky- Momma's BBQ
  18. Louisiana- Bayou Hot Wings
  19. Maine- Figgy's Takeout and Catering
  20. Maryland- iBar
  21. Massachusetts- FIYA Chicken
  22. Michigan- Coop
  23. Minnesota- B.A.D. Wingz
  24. Mississippi- Blue Canoe
  25. Missouri- O! Wing Plus
  26. Montana- Brando's Wing Co.
  27. Nebraska- Oscar's Pizza and Wings
  28. Nevada- Noble Pie Parlor
  29. New Hampshire- Wing-Itz
  30. New Jersey- The Wing Kitchen
  31. New Mexico- Del Charro
  32. New York- Anchor Bar
  33. North Carolina- Buffalo Brothers
  34. North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill
  35. Ohio- Wing Champ
  36. Oklahoma- Nashbird
  37. Oregon- Fire on the Mountain
  38. Pennsylvania- Wishbone
  39. Rhode Island- Boneheads Wing Bar
  40. South Carolina- TNT Hot Wings
  41. South Dakota- Firehouse Brewing Co.
  42. Tennessee- HoneyFire BBQ
  43. Texas- Breakfast Brothers
  44. Utah- SugarHouse Barbecue
  45. Vermont- Nectar's
  46. Virginia- Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium
  47. Washington- Chi Mac
  48. West Virginia- The Cold Spot
  49. Wisconsin- Alchemy Cafe
  50. Wyoming- Double Dub's

Comments / 5

