This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Massachusetts .
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included FIYA Chicken as the top choice for Massachusetts .
"Get your KFC (Korean Fried Chicken, that is) fix from FIYA Chicken , a Boston spot that Yelp reviewers favor," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "The signature sauce on these twice-fried wings is made with a half dozen different peppers, brown sugar, and chili oil."
Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best chicken wings in every state:
- Alabama- Hog Wild Beach and BBQ
- Alaska- Chicken Shack
- Arizona- Trapp Haus BBQ
- Arkansas- Foghorn's Wings
- California- Bone Kettle
- Colorado- Slater's 50/50
- Connecticut- Slider's Grill & Bar
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
- Florida- Dr. BBQ
- Georgia- J.R. Crickets
- Hawaii- Off the Wall
- Idaho- Edge Brewing Company
- Illinois- Crisp
- Indiana- Ale Emporium
- Iowa- Jethro's BBQ
- Kansas- Pam's Wings with Things
- Kentucky- Momma's BBQ
- Louisiana- Bayou Hot Wings
- Maine- Figgy's Takeout and Catering
- Maryland- iBar
- Massachusetts- FIYA Chicken
- Michigan- Coop
- Minnesota- B.A.D. Wingz
- Mississippi- Blue Canoe
- Missouri- O! Wing Plus
- Montana- Brando's Wing Co.
- Nebraska- Oscar's Pizza and Wings
- Nevada- Noble Pie Parlor
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz
- New Jersey- The Wing Kitchen
- New Mexico- Del Charro
- New York- Anchor Bar
- North Carolina- Buffalo Brothers
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill
- Ohio- Wing Champ
- Oklahoma- Nashbird
- Oregon- Fire on the Mountain
- Pennsylvania- Wishbone
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wing Bar
- South Carolina- TNT Hot Wings
- South Dakota- Firehouse Brewing Co.
- Tennessee- HoneyFire BBQ
- Texas- Breakfast Brothers
- Utah- SugarHouse Barbecue
- Vermont- Nectar's
- Virginia- Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium
- Washington- Chi Mac
- West Virginia- The Cold Spot
- Wisconsin- Alchemy Cafe
- Wyoming- Double Dub's
