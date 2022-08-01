This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Massachusetts

Photo: Getty Images

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included FIYA Chicken as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"Get your KFC (Korean Fried Chicken, that is) fix from FIYA Chicken , a Boston spot that Yelp reviewers favor," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "The signature sauce on these twice-fried wings is made with a half dozen different peppers, brown sugar, and chili oil."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best chicken wings in every state: