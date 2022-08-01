Billie Eilish Nailed the Sunburnt Blush Trend

www.allure.com
Related
Allure
Sydney Sweeney Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob and Said Goodbye to the Middle Part
Sydney Sweeney plays one of the main characters on Euphoria, a series that has ushered in many of Gen Z’s favorite beauty trends, but she may wind up ending another. OK, it’s really not that serious, but Gen Z did repopularize the middle part after years of dramatic side parts dominating the hair game — even Kate Middleton adjusted the way she parted her signature loose waves in 2022!
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Kelsea Ballerini Sings the Praises of ‘The Little Things’ in Breezy New Song
Click here to read the full article. Kelsea Ballerini has an appreciation for “The Little Things,” which the country singer-songwriter denotes in her newest song. Ballerini released the track, which appears on her upcoming album Subject to Change, on Friday. A breezy, uptempo tune with bright acoustic guitar strums, “The Little Things” seems to be geared for those sunny, car windows-down listening experiences. “When you need to pull me closer/When you need to give me my space,” she sings, listing out the reasons she loves a certain someone. “The Little Things” is the third song to be released from Ballerini’s new album,...
Allure
Selena Gomez and Her Stomach Are Not the Beacons of Body Positivity You're Turning Them Into
I never thought I'd be bothered by someone letting their gut hang out, but here I am. As usual, I can blame it all on "body positivity." It's a badge I used to wear with unflinching pride, but now, not so much. What was once a movement for the acceptance of fat people has morphed into a marketing tool, a headline buzzword, and a hashtag often flooded with photos and videos of conventionally beautiful people with conventionally beautiful bodies telling us, "It's OK! Love yourself!"
RELATED PEOPLE
Allure
Is This Gabrielle Union In Water Waves, or an Alien Goddess From Another Planet?
There's nothing like the look of fresh out-the-shower water waves. I'll do my makeup, detangle my hair, and add in a hair product (or five), hoping they'll look just as good three hours from now. Maybe Beyonce's Renaissance album will do the trick because, from the looks of it, Gabrielle Union's very own wet waves are glistening the tune of Bey's "I'm That Girl."
Comments / 0