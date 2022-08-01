Ohio Man Leaves Teaching Job For Higher Paying Role As Walmart Manager

Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man is leaving his job as a teacher to take a higher paying gig as a manager at Walmart, according to FOX Business .

28-year-old Seth Goshorn has worked as a reading tutor and second-grade teacher for six years. Now, he's switching trajectories to take a job at Walmart. Despite not needing a degree at his new job, he will make $55,000 per year before bonuses as a Walmart manager, compared to $43,000 as a teacher.

"Think about how good our teachers can be if they could focus on just teaching, and not have to work a second job on the weekends," Goshorn told Good Morning America on Thursday. "They didn't choose to have to work a second job, that comes along with it, and that's the thing that I would have loved to see go away," he added.

Goshorn will work as a stocking 2 coach at Walmart and help to make sure delivery trucks are unloaded. He says the biggest reason for the move is the pay. "I absolutely don't want this to be that I'm just trying to discourage anybody from becoming a teacher ," he told Good Morning America . "That's not the case. I just want my teacher friends to be paid as they should be."