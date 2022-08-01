Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding

www.wfmz.com
PSP reports recent liquor control efforts
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has released a new report of its recent activity. In total, the bureau received 55 complaints. It conducted age compliance checks at five locations, issued 10 violation letters, 33 warning letters and made one criminal arrest, according to the report published on Aug. 3. […]
phl17.com
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege...
Dr. Oz makes another visit to Erie touring local American Legion and manufacturer
The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate visited the region again on Wednesday. Dr. Memhet Oz toured a local American Legion and manufacturer in Summit Township. Dr. Oz has visited Erie several times this summer. He said that he supports veterans and manufacturing jobs. Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Oz made a visit to the […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council Approves $100,000 in Home Improvement Grants
Low-income homeowners in the city of Erie can soon apply for some additional financial assistance. On Wednesday, in a unanimous decision, Erie City Council approved the allocation of $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund. The money will go to low-income and moderate-income homeowners for...
erienewsnow.com
Phone Scam Impersonates State Police in Warren
Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station commander of the Warren barracks, according to a news release. The scammers are asking people to buy Green Dot gift cards for substantial amounts to avoid being arrested for outstanding...
Here’s when Erie County students head back to school
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Believe it or not, the first day of school is on the calendar this month for most local school districts. Erie students will start the earliest, and Girard students will begin the latest. In Erie Public Schools, the first day will be Monday, Aug. 29. Millcreek Township School District, Iroquois School District, Harbor […]
Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
Electricity project between Canada, Erie put on hold
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Economic fears may have claimed a fresh casualty — the proposed Lake Erie Connector project has been suspended. The project would have created a 72-mile direct current line from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada. The plan was to send the current through an underwater cable in Lake Erie. Given the current economic conditions, ITC […]
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
explore venango
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
Prosecutors ask for life sentence for local doctor who wants to withdraw pill mill pleas
Escobar is set to be sentenced Thursday by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent after pleading guilty in January to 54 of 55 counts in an indictment charging him with running a pill mill from his Lake Milton office.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Named to 3 Committees
The National Association of Counties (NACo) has picked Erie County Executive Brenton Davis to sit on three committees, according to a news release. Davis has been named vice chair of the International Economic Development Task Force, as well as vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
EPA: Chemical used at medical sterilizing plants in Zelienople, Erie poses cancer risk
WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.Zelienople and Erie are among the communities facing the highest risk from ethylene oxide emissions, the EPA said. American Contract Systems Inc. on Jacksons Pointe Court in Zelienople and Cosmed Group LLC/Erie at 33rd Street, Erie both use ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and materials, EPA said.The agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the continental U.S. and four in Puerto...
Compton’s Table offers safe space to LGBTQ youth in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The ground floor is empty, rough, old. The elevator isn’t any better — the scissoring doors are closed by hand, the motor is controlled by hand (rather than by a button) and stopping the elevator exactly level with the floor is more art than science. The fourth floor is slightly better than the […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
erienewsnow.com
Warren County School District to Hold Active Shooter Drill Saturday
Here in Erie, the efforts to prepare for a possible school shooting will take the form of an active shooter drill for one district this weekend. The Warren County School District is set to hold its annual active shooter drill this coming Saturday, August 6. The district is announcing the...
phl17.com
Catalytic converters stolen from Erie casino shuttle buses
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Presque Isle Downs and Casino shuttle buses had their catalytic converters stolen recently. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the three shuttle buses (all white 2014 Ford E-350 Super Duty vehicles) had their catalytic converters cut and stolen between 10 p.m. on July 23 and midnight on July 26.
Driver hits horse in Warren County
A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
Investigators renew call for justice in murder of Yolanda Bindics.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff Unsolved Crimes Unit is renewing its call for help in bringing justice to the family of Yolanda Bindics, the Jamestown mother whose murder remains unsolved.
