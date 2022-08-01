Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.Zelienople and Erie are among the communities facing the highest risk from ethylene oxide emissions, the EPA said. American Contract Systems Inc. on Jacksons Pointe Court in Zelienople and Cosmed Group LLC/Erie at 33rd Street, Erie both use ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and materials, EPA said.The agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the continental U.S. and four in Puerto...

ZELIENOPLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO