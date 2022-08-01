ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.

By Alyssa Hannahs
WSAZ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsaz.com

Comments / 3

Related
Metro News

Mingo County residents deal with flood damage and loss of service

CHATTAROY, W.Va. — A sudden flash flood Monday in Mingo County caused considerable infrastructure damage, but fortunately only a handful of residents in various communities saw severe damage to the living space of their homes. Residents in Chattaroy, Delbarton, and Ragland spent much of Tuesday cleaning out driveways, crawls...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Elkview community still recovering six years after flood

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
Williamson Daily News

Flooding impacts Mingo, Pike counties

WILLIAMSON — Areas of Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, were again hit with flash flooding Monday. Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages in addition to the flooding Monday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delbarton, WV
City
Ragland, WV
Mingo County, WV
Government
City
Baisden, WV
County
Mingo County, WV
WSAZ

Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky last week, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a danger for those without power. The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees in some spots this week. In response, eight cooling centers have...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

Sissonville man reported missing

SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Metro News

Hurricane, W.Va. lends aid to flood ravaged Whitesburg, Ky.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team from the city of Hurricane, West Virginia has arrived in the flood ravaged town of Whitesburg, Kentucky ready to help in any way they can. The ten member crew is a “mobile infrastructure response team.”. “It’s our utility and street department folks. They’re...
HURRICANE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Mudslides#W Va#Heavy Rain#Aep
WSAZ

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Resources for Floyd County flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As cleanup continues throughout Floyd County, officials are announcing places for people to go for help. Maytown Fire Department - 376 KY 777 Langley, Ky 606-285-9543. Cleaning Supplies Drop Off:. Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010. Martin Community Center...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Metro News

Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Cabell County to appeal being left out of opioid settlement

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day after most West Virginia counties and cities learned they will receive $400 million in a settlement against the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, Cabell County -- the one county left out of the settlement -- filed notice to appeal a federal judge’s decision not to award any money to them or the city of Huntington in their suit against the big three.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy