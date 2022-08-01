Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.

www.wsaz.com
Related
Metro News
Mingo County residents deal with flood damage and loss of service
CHATTAROY, W.Va. — A sudden flash flood Monday in Mingo County caused considerable infrastructure damage, but fortunately only a handful of residents in various communities saw severe damage to the living space of their homes. Residents in Chattaroy, Delbarton, and Ragland spent much of Tuesday cleaning out driveways, crawls...
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
Elkview community still recovering six years after flood
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
Williamson Daily News
Flooding impacts Mingo, Pike counties
WILLIAMSON — Areas of Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, were again hit with flash flooding Monday. Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages in addition to the flooding Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky last week, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a danger for those without power. The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees in some spots this week. In response, eight cooling centers have...
wklw.com
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
Sissonville man reported missing
SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
WSAZ
Charleston woman's Frontier bill spikes after not returning equipment
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va. Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
Metro News
Hurricane, W.Va. lends aid to flood ravaged Whitesburg, Ky.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team from the city of Hurricane, West Virginia has arrived in the flood ravaged town of Whitesburg, Kentucky ready to help in any way they can. The ten member crew is a “mobile infrastructure response team.”. “It’s our utility and street department folks. They’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
WSAZ
Resources for Floyd County flood victims
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As cleanup continues throughout Floyd County, officials are announcing places for people to go for help. Maytown Fire Department - 376 KY 777 Langley, Ky 606-285-9543. Cleaning Supplies Drop Off:. Wayland Gymnasium - 2501 King Kelly Coleman Hwy, Wayland, Ky - 606-284-2010. Martin Community Center...
wvpublic.org
Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure
The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Metro News
Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
WSAZ
Cabell County to appeal being left out of opioid settlement
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day after most West Virginia counties and cities learned they will receive $400 million in a settlement against the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, Cabell County -- the one county left out of the settlement -- filed notice to appeal a federal judge’s decision not to award any money to them or the city of Huntington in their suit against the big three.
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
Comments / 3