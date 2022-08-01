F. Marshall Merritt

rrspin.com
Related
rrspin.com
Charles Emmett Rose
Charles Emmett Rose, 84 of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Northampton County, North Carolina on February 3, 1938 to the late Charles Vernon Rose and Josie May Whitehead Rose and was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Rose; his sisters, Annie Rose Newsome and Lucy Rose Pate.
rrspin.com
William 'Bill' Earl Ellis
William “Bill” Earl Ellis, 83, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ECU Healthcare in Greenville, NC. Bill was born in Northampton County, NC, February 02, 1939, son to the late Jessie Lawrence and Doma Clary Ellis. Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors, especially when cutting...
rrspin.com
Halifax County job postings: August 1, 2022
More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: This position performs skilled work in the preparation, installation, repair and maintenance of water and sewer lines. Additional responsibilities include performing other utility and general services work as assigned, possibly operating mechanical equipment and performing related tasks as required.
rrspin.com
Weldon PD roundup: Stops yield DWI, concealed gun counts
The Weldon Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Christopher Davis:. On Sunday around midnight Corporal S. McKimmey stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of West Third and Sycamore streets in a 25 zone. He noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. During the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrspin.com
Town of Halifax to receive $175,000 for broadband expansion
The town of Halifax is one of seven recipients which will share $1 million in grant funding to expand broadband access through the Truist Expanding Potential in Communities Grant. The Internet Society today announced that Roanoke Connect received $175,000 for the town of Halifax to expand a network to increase...
rrspin.com
RR man charged on weapons, drug possession counts
A Roanoke Rapids man previously convicted on several charges was found in possession of weapons as well as approximately 15 ounces of marijuana Monday. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest of Travis Deonte Purnell, 33, occurred at a residence on Straight Road, located outside Roanoke Rapids.
rrspin.com
Gladys B. Podruchny
Gladys B. Podruchny, RN, died on July 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at home in a suburb of Washington, D.C., from dementia. She was born in Halifax County in December, 1932 to Blanche and Leon Boseman, and lived most of her life in the Roanoke Rapids area. She was...
rrspin.com
Loretta Rose Jean
Loretta Rose Jean, 73, of Roanoke Rapids, died August 1, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Loretta was born in Halifax County on October 3, 1948, the daughter of Robert Raymond Rose and Pauline Waters Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Angela...
RELATED PEOPLE
rrspin.com
Post 38 donates to newly-formed Sea Cadets Corps
Roanoke Rapids American Legion Post 38 contributed $1,000 to the newly-created Northampton County Naval Sea Cadet Corps program in Jackson. The maritime-oriented training program serves youth ages 10 to 18 and focuses on leadership development, positive character skills building, accountability and teamwork. The Sea Cadet program is in need of...
rrspin.com
City begins leasing vehicles
The city will begin leasing its vehicles after the council Tuesday approved an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management. “I feel confident that this will be a great program that will meet the needs of the city and provide staff with reliable, safe and newer vehicles that they utilize in their daily work,” City Manager Kelly Traynham said in her presentation to the panel.
rrspin.com
HCC announces Dean's List students for summer semester
Halifax Community College announced its Dean’s List students for the summer semester of 2022. The students are Kelly Jones and Molly Slaughter. To be recognized for the Dean’s List a student must be enrolled full-time at the end of the semester — at least 12 hours — not be enrolled in any remedial/transitional courses — no course number less than 100 — receive no incomplete grades and have a semester grade point average of at least 3.25.
rrspin.com
Sealed bid process will be used to sell theater
The city council Tuesday passed a resolution declaring the Roanoke Rapids Theatre as surplus property and will sell the property at 500 Carolina Crossroads Parkway using the sealed bid process. The action comes as G&T Holdings, which is made up of Thomas and Evon McLean,was declared to be in default...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrspin.com
Dulce 'Sweet Star' Estrella Pineda Matias
On July 29, 2022 God answered our prayers. He completely healed Our Sweet Star. She is now at complete peace! Even-though our hearts are mourning; you are in His glorious Presence. Heaven and Earth May separate us today but know my sweet girl that Your life was a blessing and...
rrspin.com
Buffaloe named REC's VP of innovation and technology
Roanoke Electric Cooperative announced that Derrick Buffaloe has joined its team as its vice president of innovation and technology. In this role, Buffaloe will be responsible for identifying areas of improvement and value while also evaluating disruptive industry trends and identifying ways to revolutionize product offerings, technology capabilities, and customer center service models.
Comments / 0