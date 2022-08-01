Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner

www.californiapublic.com
Related
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Arizona’s MAGA Candidate for Guv Pulls a Trump and Alleges Fraud Days Before Vote
Donald Trump lackey and Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake claims she is “detecting some stealing” in the upcoming election—a week before the actual vote. The Arizona Republic reports that Lake made allegations of fraud at least four times in a speech to the right-wing North Valley Constitutional Republicans this week. “I’m telling you right now, anybody trying to steal this, first of all, we’re already detecting some stealing going on, but you guys know I’m a fighter, right?” she was quoted telling the conservative crowd. “We’re not gonna let them steal an election,” she said. The comments by the former Fox 10 news anchor, which echo the election fraud claims made by Trump ahead of the 2020 election, were not backed up by any evidence whatsoever, and they come as the race between Lake and her main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, has tightened. Robson called Lake’s comments “dangerous” and described the fraud claims as a “calculated narrative” that lays the framework for Lake to dispute election results if she loses.
Trump and Pence squared off in the desert. It was one-sided.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — It was billed as a split screen proxy war in the desert: Donald Trump versus Mike Pence in a midterm election skirmish that would provide an early indication about the future of the GOP. It ended up more like a varsity-JV scrimmage. The Republican Party...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Trump's Golf Bag Drops Major Hint of 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump has not formally announced that he will be running in the 2024 election but teased he will make an announcement after the midterm elections.
Jared Kushner says Rupert Murdoch told him 'there is nothing I can do' after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020
Jared Kushner recounts calling Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020 in his upcoming memoir. Kushner called the media tycoon after Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden. "Sorry, Jared, there is nothing I can do," Murdoch told him. "The Fox News data authority says the numbers are ironclad." Former...
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Washington Examiner
Pence fires shot at Trump's election denials in Arizona MAGA proxy war
Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump's election-denying candidate for Arizona's governor Friday while stumping for a rival gubernatorial hopeful ahead of next month's primary, urging voters to send a “deafening message” that the GOP is the “party of the future." Pence made the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings
Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
MSNBC
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden
Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
Washington Examiner
Meghan McCain mourns Arizona going 'full blown MAGA' following primary election
Meghan McCain, an Arizona native, decried the results of the state's primary election on Wednesday, claiming the state has "gone full blown MAGA." The daughter of the late John McCain, a veteran, former senator, and former Republican presidential nominee, Meghan McCain has maintained her father's feud with former President Donald Trump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Leads Pence: Kari Lake Overtakes Karrin Taylor Robson in AZ Primary
The race for the Republican nomination for governor is seen as a proxy war between the two men weighing up a 2024 run for president.
Kari Lake implicates Cindy McCain and George Soros in "plot to destroy America"
Republican governor candidate for Arizona Kari Lake points to the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. The rally marks Trump's first of the midterm election year with races for both the U.S. Senate and governor in Arizona this year. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
MSNBC
Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is facing conflicting pressures from voters in her home state about her decision to support the reconciliation bill proposed by Democrats or vote it down. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
On election eve, Arizona's GOP attorney general debunks Trump's Big Lie
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maricopa County's 2020 election results while noting "serious vulnerabilities" in the state's voting procedures. The apparent revelation was detailed in an April report that followed a six-month state investigation. Yet on Monday, one day ahead...
NBC Reporter Confronts Kari Lake Over Her Bogus Election Conspiracies
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard confronted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her wild allegations that she’s already detected “some stealing” in the upcoming elections. Of course, Lake refused to explain herself because Hillyard works for “MSDNC.”. Once an Obama-supporting local news anchor, Lake in...
Calling all golddiggers, globalists and RINOs: Now Kari Lake wants your support
Opinion: After a year of blasting fellow Republicans, Kari Lake wants all RINOS, doormats, golddiggers and GOP plotters of global domination to join hands and get behind her campaign for governor. Huh?. Arizona Republic. We interrupt Day One in the general election campaign for this kumbaya moment, brought to you...
Comments / 0