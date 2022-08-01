What Kind Of Leap Can We Expect From McDaniels This Year?

zonecoverage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Trae Young: ‘I hope y’all ready’ as Hawks new trio electrifies pro-am league with double alley-oop
Taking part in The CrawsOver pro-am league, the Hawks trio of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray & John Collins combined for 103 points and a highlight-reel alley-oop that you have to see!
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted On Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning. The star guard had an excellent season, but the Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Dallas Native Myles Turner Praises Luka Doncic For Early Rise To NBA Success: "The Way He Sees The Game, The Way He’s Able To Get Everyone Involved, The Swag He Plays With Is Rare"
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest talents in the league on their roster right now in Luka Doncic. Doncic is already pushing all-time legends like Michael Jordan in terms of his playoff scoring average, but he has a lot more to learn and achieve in the league. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sam Cassell Highlights One Area Tyrese Maxey Has to Master
Former University of Kentucky standout Tyrese Maxey has been in a solid situation to develop. Maxey landed on a playoff contender as a late first-round pick when the Philadelphia 76ers selected him in 2020. While landing on a contender right away might be difficult for players to see any ...
'I consider him a brother': Rockets Daishen Nix Enjoys Jalen Green's Development
Second-year prospect Daishen Nix has experienced the ongoing growth of Houston Rockets budding star Jalen Green.
Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
No Green In Houston? Rockets Take Evan Mobley In 2021 Re-Draft
Despite a strong rookie campaign, the Houston Rockets took big man Evan Mobley over Jalen Green during the 2021 re-draft by CBS Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cole Anthony 'vs.' Jalen Suggs: Orlando Magic Must Trade One?
What say we let Cole Anthony (age 22), Jalen Suggs (21) and now Paolo Banchero (age 19!) try to "grow up'' before we "blow up,'' eh?
Yardbarker
The List Of Every Laker From Last Season Who Remains Unsigned In 2022 Free Agency: Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And More
After an abysmal campaign in Los Angeles, the Lakers entered 2022 free agency with the goal of completely re-shaping the roster. As a result, it has left a long list of former Lakers on the outside looking in this summer. In fact, a total of 10 players who suited up for the Purple and Gold at some point last season are still unsigned now, over a month into free agency. The list includes Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, D.J. Augustin, Wayne Ellington, Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, Darren Collison, and Isaiah Thomas.
NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Contenders or Pretenders?
The Dallas Mavericks have had an up-and-down offseason, but at the very least, they should still be a strong playoff team next season.
DeMarre Carroll Is Joining The Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Staff
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Milwaukee Bucks are adding former NBA player DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff. Carroll has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets over his career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Banchero, Holmgren top 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year odds
After watching him at the Las Vegas Summer League, it’s easy to walk away thinking that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will win the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He showed off the skills, and the Magic will put the ball in his hands and ask him to create.
NBC Sports
Grant Hill sees LeBron, Cunningham as comps
Grant Hill played 18 seasons in the NBA, all the way until the age of 40, so most may better remember the player he was at the latter stages of his career. But if you put on highlights of his younger days, before injuries slowed him down, you will be reminded he was a uniquely gifted athlete in his prime.
NBA・
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Where's Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Guards?
Bleacher Report ranks the top guards in the league and the Mavs superstar is among the best.
Comments / 0