What Kind Of Leap Can We Expect From McDaniels This Year?

After an abysmal campaign in Los Angeles, the Lakers entered 2022 free agency with the goal of completely re-shaping the roster. As a result, it has left a long list of former Lakers on the outside looking in this summer. In fact, a total of 10 players who suited up for the Purple and Gold at some point last season are still unsigned now, over a month into free agency. The list includes Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, D.J. Augustin, Wayne Ellington, Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, Darren Collison, and Isaiah Thomas.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO