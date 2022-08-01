‘Andor’ trailer: Diego Luna’s rebel spy returns in Star Wars spin-off

www.nme.com
Polygon
She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022
She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch
Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
tvinsider.com
‘Andor’: Disney+ Releases First Images of Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is giving Star Wars fans a closer look at the upcoming series Andor with first-look photos of Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor and Genevieve O’Reilly‘s Mon Mothma. The 12-episode Lucasfilm series, set prior to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which introduced Luna’s titular character), is set to premiere with three episodes on Wednesday, September 21. Additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis through the finale.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It
Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
NME
Patton Oswalt appears to confirm ‘Eternals’ sequel directed by Chloé Zhao
Patton Oswalt has seemingly confirmed a sequel to 2021’s Eternals is on the way, with Chloé Zhao in the director’s chair once again. Oswalt – who plays the character of Pip in a brief post-credits scene in the original film alongside Harry Styles, who plays Thanos’ brother Eros/Starfox – let slip the news while appearing on The Today Show in the US on Wednesday (August 3).
Polygon
9 great movies new to streaming to watch in August 2022
August is here, can you believe it? Wow! This month’s crop of new movies being added to streaming includes such beloved favorites as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Alex Garland’s cerebral sci-fi debut Ex Machina, Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog, and much more. Here are the nine of...
‘Andor’: How K-2SO Could Appear on the ‘Star Wars’ Show
'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna discuss the possibility of 'Rogue One' droid K-2SO showing up later in the series.
'Andor' Characters Are 'Regular People' Making 'Epic Decisions', Teases 'Star Wars' Prequel Series Creator
The creator of the Star Wars prequel, Andor, is giving fans some insight into the new series. During a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, Andor creator Tony Gilroy was joined by Diego Luna, who plays the leading role of Cassian Andor in the show. At the end of the...
'Star Wars' Fans Will Be Thrilled to Know 'Andor' Shows the Beginning of the Rebellion
"Ah chills, literal chills" is something you might have said while watching the official trailer for Andor. Slated for a generous three-episode premiere on Sept. 21, the highly anticipated Disney Plus original series follows titular thief Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he embarks on a path "destined to turn him into a rebel hero," according to the official synopsis.
wegotthiscovered.com
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
Michael Keaton has never finished a Marvel or DC movie – despite starring in both franchises
The Batman star has never watched a superhero movie all the way through
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
Netflix Keeps Sneakily Canceling Shows After 1 Season, Sometimes Without People Even Realizing
Netflix just cancelled another one-season show, proving that it still doesn't mind axing titles in sneaky ways.
