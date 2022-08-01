Chasing Paper’s Latest Collection Is Based on Your Enneagram Number

www.apartmenttherapy.com
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
Before and After: A “Modern-Traditional” Makeover Ups the Charm in This All-Beige ’90s Bathroom
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s possible to add quaint, vintage-inspired charm to your home even if doesn’t have cozy vintage beginnings. Take it from Erin Zubot (@erinzubotdesign), whose One Room Challenge bathroom redo, which she dubbed “modern-traditional” is adorable, chic, and vintage-inspired now but had fairly standard beige beginnings.
Shutterfly’s Latest Collection Includes Designs From TikTok Superstars
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Shutterfly has teamed up with four of 2022’s most popular TikTokers to create a collection of inspiring homeware for every style or space. Each individual collection channels the creators’ personalities and passions—and designed in partnership with Spoonflower independent artists—to easily bring unique style to your home.
Before and After: A Basic Pair of End Tables Gets a Not-So-Basic New Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to upcycling secondhand furniture, pro furniture flipper Chloe Kempster (@chloekempsterdesign) has some great advice: “Vintage is great, but it’s also important to recycle the mass-produced pieces as well,” she says. “They often get overlooked.”
6 Things to Know Before Painting with Red, According to a Professional Painter
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. After browsing a plethora of dreamy, intensely-hued homes during Apartment Therapy’s Color Month, you might be inspired to go for a bold color, like a cherry red or a lipstick fuchsia. But before you go painting the town (or your home) red, you need to know this: Bold colors like red are harder to paint with than others.
I Bought This $10 Target Candle Because It Smells Exactly Like Abercrombie & Fitch and I Have No Regrets
Picture it: it’s 2005, and you and your friends are spending a Saturday afternoon cruising your local suburban shopping mall. You’re wearing a polo with the collar popped and a distressed denim miniskirt. Your purse is emblazoned with a big old letter — your initial — and all your friends have matching ones with theirs. In your grips are sugar-laden Starbucks drinks with calorie counts that defy the laws of nature.
This Teeny 340-Square-Foot NYC Studio Works Thanks to Double-Duty Furniture
Type of home: Co-op Size: 340 square feet. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: [The building this studio apartment is in] was originally a hotel and went co-op in the ’80s. Because of its proximity to the theater district, the building has been home to a number of older celebrities including Doris Day and Betty Grable. Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller shared suite 1411 in the building for a period of time and wrote a song called “Room 1411.” The best part of the building is the amazing staff. In addition to managers Mary and Nigel, we have several awesome door people plus “porters” who take care of the trash/recycling and general building cleaning. We also have a live-in super and several handy persons. My apartment is tiny but it easily transforms from living room to bedroom (thanks to a Murphy bed) to home office (thanks to a rolling AV cart that I hide in a closet). I can even have dinner parties with my folding IKEA table and chairs.
The Under-$30 Expandable Organizer That’ll Turn Any Wall Into a Mini Utility Closet
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I made the move from New York City to the suburbs a little over a year ago, I expected so many of my household pain points to just disappear. As many of us know, city living often comes hand in hand with snug spaces, and, after a decade of cramming as much life as I could into 400 square feet, I was ready to have a little room to breathe. I had big dreams of a walk-in pantry, a mudroom where I wouldn’t have to stare at my coat and boots all winter long, and a utility closet that kept all my cleaning supplies neat and tidy.
Before and After: A DIY Stenciled Wall Mural Gives This Entryway Some Cheery Boho Vibes — All for $0
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One quick project you can do in a weekend is spruce up your entryway. Because it’s a relatively small area, it won’t take much — maybe a new rug, a new planter or plant stand, or a new mirror — to make an impact. Even a one-hour session of decluttering and streamlining can create a calmer entrance.
3 Easy, No-Reno Ways to Make Your Kitchen Feel Bigger
A delicious home-cooked meal is one of life’s greatest joys. And though Samantha and her roommate had a modern and bright kitchen in their Chicago apartment, one important ingredient was missing: a place to eat. With a small open-concept kitchen and living area, they usually ate meals on the...
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More
Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
How to Make Sure Rugs Match in an Open Concept Plan, According to Designers
Having an open-concept layout allows for lots of creativity and fun when it comes to decorating, but it can also be a bit daunting. When you’re looking at the full scope of a blank canvas, it can be tough to know exactly how to arrange furniture so that everything looks cohesive.
If Your Cat Kicks Their Mess, This Litter Box Is a Game-Changer (Plus, It’s Not a Total Eyesore!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first got my two cats, Millie and Lola, last year, the first thing I did was buy about 32 toys they went on to ignore steadfastly. Then, I looked up aesthetically-pleasing kitty litter boxes. I live in a relatively small one-bedroom apartment, so I don’t have the luxury of a mudroom, laundry room, or extra utility closet where I can hide their box. So it had to be somewhat stylish to blend seamlessly with the rest of the room in which I placed it.
Yelp Shared Its List of The Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S.
You already rely on Yelp to score the best recommendations for food, home services, auto services, and more, and now the platform is making it easier than ever to travel with your pooch. They’ve just released their list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants, pinning down the best of the best nationwide when it comes to treating your pet like royalty when they’re away from home base, even if just for a meal or a cup of coffee.
Dallas hairstylist breaks down the pros, cons and more of tape-in hair extensions
Dallas-based hairstylist Jayla Hamilton explains the pros and cons of getting tape-in hair extensions.
IKEA’s New Hanging Organizer Was Designed Specifically To Hold Your Yoga Mat
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The yoga mat: the most challenging thing to work into an organized life. Yoga mats usually end up leaning in the corner next to your front door, tucked away in a coat closet, or shoved awkwardly in a tote bag next to your shoe rack — it never has its own place to live in your home. That is, until now.
See How a Stager Used Subtle Tweaks to Enhance a Canadian Living Room
Even the best of us need a little practice every now and again. That’s what happened when an elderly couple invited Christine Markulis, owner, lead stager, and stylist at Upmarket Interiors in Toronto, to stage their living room for free and have it professionally photographed for her portfolio. The...
A 500-Square-Foot Singapore Studio Is Small But Smart
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Type of Home: Two-Room Flexi Flat, equivalent to a studio. Time lived in: Three months, owned. Redzuan, who has been a freelancer for...
Before and After: $35 IKEA Floor Tiles and a Bold Paint Color Rescue This Once-Dull Balcony
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. ‘Tis the season to get outside, even if that space is small — like Nikki Fein’s 75-square-foot balcony. “My balcony is...
Hippie Christmas Is Approaching. Here Are 5 Tips to Make the Best of It
The beginning of another school year approaches, which means it’s almost time for Hippie Christmas. This end-of-summer tradition is when people deck the halls, so to speak, by discarding furniture, accessories, and more on the sidewalks as they move out of their apartments. Hippie Christmas takes place in mid-August...
