Photos: McKinney fire rages in Northern California

Amid Hollywood antiabortion concerns, Gov. Newsom touts California as 'freedom state'
Gov. Gavin Newsom touted California as a better place for Hollywood to do business compared with states such as Georgia that have antiabortion laws.
Postcard-perfect beach scenes also reveal some hard truths about Southern California
Postcards promoting Southern California beachgoing are colorful affairs, except for the people depicted. Many beaches were off-limits to nonwhite people for decades.
Column: Solitary confinement is shrouded in secrecy and open to abuse. Why does California allow it?
Prison officials have too much discretion in deciding when to use solitary confinement. California should demand they explain their decisions.
