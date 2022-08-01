ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Restaurant of the Week: Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge

By Fabulous Arizona
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Beverly on Main Scottsdale Cocktail Lounge

Offering late-night eats, a relaxed yet chic vibe and even a secret room, The Beverly on Main is the leading Scottsdale cocktail lounge. The Beverly on Main, an Old Town nightlife staple since 2016 and owned by Bryan Peters and Eric Nugent, offers the ultimate upscale Scottsdale cocktail lounge experience–and that’s only in part due to its custom and ever-changing lineup of cocktails. The atmosphere is classy and comfortable (you’ll find guests dressed to the nines as well as those in gym attire), decked with dark lighting, brick walls and pops of gold throughout. A must to check out while visiting the cocktail lounge: the secret room tucked behind the book shelf. What to expect? You’ll just need to experience it for yourself.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
