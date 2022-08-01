Restaurant of the Week: Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge

fabulousarizona.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events
The weekend is here again, and with that comes plenty of fun food and drink events around the Valley and beyond. Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location
A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
fabulousarizona.com
The Beverly on Main Scottsdale Cocktail Lounge
Offering late-night eats, a relaxed yet chic vibe and even a secret room, The Beverly on Main is the leading Scottsdale cocktail lounge. The Beverly on Main, an Old Town nightlife staple since 2016 and owned by Bryan Peters and Eric Nugent, offers the ultimate upscale Scottsdale cocktail lounge experience–and that’s only in part due to its custom and ever-changing lineup of cocktails. The atmosphere is classy and comfortable (you’ll find guests dressed to the nines as well as those in gym attire), decked with dark lighting, brick walls and pops of gold throughout. A must to check out while visiting the cocktail lounge: the secret room tucked behind the book shelf. What to expect? You’ll just need to experience it for yourself.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
fabulousarizona.com
Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Coming this Fall
Museum of Illusions prepares to mystify and intrigue locals when it opens a permanent Scottsdale location at the Arizona Boardwalk in the fall. The new outpost, found alongside OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland, will be among the museum’s 35 worldwide locations. Designed for guests of all ages, the soon-to-open...
Pop-Up Bar Aims to Keep Things Fresh in Old Town Scottsdale
The experiential bar presents 50 Shades of Rosé this summer.
Richie V’s Chicago Eatery Coming Soon to Chandler
Chandler’s “Chicago hot dog guy” is coming back stronger than ever.
fabulousarizona.com
Anoche Cantina to Open in Tempe
Anoche Cantina, a new restaurant and nightlife concept from Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), is opening this August on Mill Avenue in Tempe. The modern cantina takes over the space formerly housed by El Hefe. Anoche Cantina (anoche meaning “last night” in Spanish) will dish up an innovative Latin-inspired food and...
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Welcomes 3 New Coffee Shops. Here's What to Expect
Three new coffee shops have opened in metro Phoenix, adding to a growing coffee scene that keeps us sipping, fully caffeinated, and refreshed throughout the sunny days. Berdena's, a cozy coffee shop with two Old Town Scottsdale locations, opened its third cafe in north central Phoenix. Caffe Vita, a Seattle-born...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Scottsdale, AZ — 20 Top Places!
Known for its massive luxurious resorts and golf courses, Scottsdale is where you need to go for the best experience of relaxation. This is not to mention the many restaurants and cafes you’ll find when you visit Arizona. It’s all about the different flavors that you can enjoy in...
santansun.com
3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
fabulousarizona.com
End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam
School may be back in session for many across the Valley, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun has to come to an end. Through Labor Day weekend, The Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park still has weeks of character breakfasts, poolside fun and much more summer excitement in store.
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
azbigmedia.com
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
