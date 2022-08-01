ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

27 First News

Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Arlene Kay Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Kay Johnson, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born February 9, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and the late Maryanna York (Clark) Heitman. Arlene was devoted to her...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John Wardle, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 29, 2022, John Wardle, age 75, of Girard (Liberty Township), Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Youngstown on May 3, 1947, to Della (Rogers) Chilcott. John was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Connie Mae Hale, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mae (Edmondson) Hale, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home in Niles, Ohio, in the care of loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hale; two sons, Harold R. Hale, Jr. and William (Loretta) Hale; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Dante) Abbas, Paije (Bruce) Hostetter and Braley (Murphy) Miller; one great-grandchild, Elia Mae Abbas; two sisters, Martha Sue (Allen) Redding and Judy Blankenship, as well as her sister-in-law, Katie Edmondson and many dear nieces and nephews.
NILES, OH
27 First News

Robert L. Holder, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Holder, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the only surviving child of the late Robert H. and Dorothy King Holder. A graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, he received his Bachelor of...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Anthony Paul Berry, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Paul Berry, 60, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, after a brief illness. He was born November 8, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of James L. Berry and Lorraine Stinespring Powers. Anthony attended Liberty High School prior to relocating to Palm...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Jonathan Paul Snyder, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Paul (JP) Snyder, 54 of Yoder, Indiana and of Mineral Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Yoder, Indiana. Jonathan was born September 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of David and Mary (Kirtos) Snyder. A 1986 graduate...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Ivan Ford Hoyle, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ivan Ford Hoyle, 91, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Ivan was born to Charles and Grace Burkey Hoyle on May 7, 1931. He and his wife, Barbara Bedell Hoyle, were blessed with 68 years of marriage before she passed March 2, 2020.
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Lisa Ann Lemal, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Ann Lemal, 49, died Tuesday night, August 2, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born September 4, 1972 in East Liverpool, she was the daughter of Suzanne F. (Papenfoth) Lemal and Leo F. Lemal. She worked as an LPN...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Wickham F. Flower, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wickham F. Flower, age 96, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Wickham was born July 8, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walton E. and Frances Cartwright Flower. Wickham was a machinist...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Tammie Lynn Nolder, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness. Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder. A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Rex Allen Ewing, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones. Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing. Rex was employed at...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Minnie Lee Young, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie Lee Young 70, of 1370 Logan Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Minnie L. Young was born December 18, 1951 in Manchester, Georgia, a daughter of Hardie B. and Mittie B....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Arnold K. Smith II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Rev. Arnold K. Smith II will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald H. Heames, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. Heames, 99, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Ron was born on May 27, 1923 in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Violet Black Heames. Mr. Heames was a 1940 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and briefly attended...
NILES, OH
Obituaries
27 First News

Gary Lee Palmer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022. He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer. Lee leaves behind...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Gary J. Volosin, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary J. Volosin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. He was born October 27, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Richard M. and Patricia S. Smith. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and in 1976...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Marlene M. DiRocco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. (Longo) DiRocco, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. She was born March 20, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Ingrosso) Longo. She attended The Rayen High School and was a lifelong area resident. Besides being...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

