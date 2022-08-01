City approves new development off McFarland Boulevard

A University of Alabama researcher will soon begin a leading-edge study that will investigate the relationship between body composition and sleep and their role in developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke, and they’re looking for participants. People who get through the approval process and sign on to the study will get $200 for their trouble in addition to results from all the cardiovascular and metabolic tests conducted during the study.

