City approves new development off McFarland Boulevard

Tuscaloosa City could join opioid settlement, approve Saban Center at tonight’s council meeting
The Tuscaloosa City Council will vote tonight on an opioid settlement, the Saban Center and more. A resolution on pages 19 – 22 of tonight’s Tuscaloosa City Council agenda would allow the city to join the State of Alabama and other local governments in a settlement with McKesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to “ensure an effective structure for the commitment of settlement funds to abate and seek to resolve the opioid epidemic.”
State offers grant for Jasper company’s expansion
A Jasper company is getting $300,000 from a state grant that will help it expand and offer new jobs in the area, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced today. Jasper Lumber Co. is getting the money as a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, and that money is supplementing a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant that was awarded by Ivey in March. The money will boost production and create 60 new jobs for the company, Ivey said.
National water partnership to help Greene, Lowndes counties
Two Alabama counties will receive resource assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency for better wastewater management. According to a press release, Greene and Lowndes counties are among 11 communities taking part in the “Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative,” a nationwide partnership between federal and local agencies designed to help “historically under-served communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.”
NorthStar EMS offering experience, pay in new training program
A new “Earn while you learn” program will allow NorthStar Emergency Medical Services to hire full-time employees and train them as licensed EMTs in an 8-10 week program starting Monday, August 15. According to a West AlabamaWorks press release, the program will allow those with an interest in...
Benefit ride taking place Saturday for fallen, injured officers
The Protectors Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Regulators Motorcycle Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 are all coming together for a Back the Blue Benefit ride this weekend. Proceeds from Saturday’s ride will go to support the families of fallen Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office...
Northport relief drive helps Kentucky families
Northport sprang into action Monday to help families impacted by heavy flooding in Kentucky. As he does in the wake of major disasters around the country, Mayor Bobby Herndon organized a relief drive and will be taking truckloads of generators, gas cans, hygiene products and more will to the bluegrass state on Wednesday.
Bright Spots: Centreville newspaper going strong since 1879
These days, the news is all about digital first. But this week’s Bright Spots report takes us down the road and back in time to Bibb County, where folks still rely on getting their news the old fashioned way: in print. The Centreville Press, Bibb County’s “newspaper of record,”...
Man identified in Lake Lurleen drowning
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a drowning death in Northwestern Tuscaloosa County at Lake Lurleen State Park. Officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that 21-year-old Rocael Ramos of Northport drowned in the lake Sunday, July 31 at about 1:15 p.m. ALEA confirmed that Ramos was swimming with other...
Ready for Christmas? You can sign up for a tree on the Tinsel Trail
We’re still quite a ways out from Christmas, but Tuscaloosa’s One Place is getting into the spirit and accepting applications for this year’s Tinsel Trail at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The trail opens the Monday before Thanksgiving, but applications are available right here. Reserving a tree...
Children’s Rehabilitation Service hosting wheelchair wash, back to school event
Families of children with special needs can celebrate the start of a new school year with a Back to School Bash and Wheelchair Wash this Friday, August 5, at the Tuscaloosa office of Children’s Rehabilitation Service from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event will offer professional cleaning...
Frustrating recovery could be hurricane harbinger for South
EUTAW, Ala. (AP) – The continuing recovery from a small tornado that hit a poor Southern community shows how hard it may be to get over a big storm as the heart of hurricane season approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. A weak twister hit a rural housing project in...
Pickens County Schools hosting back to school rally
With five days left before school starts, Pickens County Schools will host a back-to-school rally tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 3 with a keynote speaker and resources to start the year right. The “Just Be” Well Pickens “BEtter YOU, BEtter SCHOOL, BEtter COMMUNITY” rally will take place from 1 p.m. to 3...
Heading lower: Gas prices fall another 14 cents
Average gas prices in Alabama have fallen 14 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.77 as of Sunday. Prices in Alabama are 65.2 cents lower than a month ago, but remain 93.1 cents higher than this time last year, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama.
Alabama researcher studying sleep, body composition relationship in Tuscaloosa
A University of Alabama researcher will soon begin a leading-edge study that will investigate the relationship between body composition and sleep and their role in developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke, and they’re looking for participants. People who get through the approval process and sign on to the study will get $200 for their trouble in addition to results from all the cardiovascular and metabolic tests conducted during the study.
Tide land 4-star defensive tackle Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville
Hewitt-Trussville High School four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to Alabama Monday evening. Osborne decided to roll with the Tide over Texas, Tennessee, and Clemson. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman gives the Crimson Tide 17 commits for the 2023 recruiting class. Osborne is currently rated the nation’s No. 18 defensive...
Alabama football continues to dominate recruiting
Alabama football continues to dominate in recruiting of late. Friday evening, the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back commit Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Young joins fellow Tide running back commit Justice Haynes as two of the nation’s top three backs in the 2023 recruiting class. Last season...
Eli Gold ‘sidelined’ by health issues for the 2022 season
Eli Gold will not lend his famous voice to the 2022 Crimson Tide football season due to health issues, Vice President and General Manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing Jim Carabin announced this morning. An email release noted Chris Stewart, who anchors the Tide’s football broadcast, will announce in his...
