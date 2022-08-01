ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking

Lowepro PhotoSport PRO 55L AW III camera backpack review

By Mike Harris
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Pro-grade camera bags tend to be tailored towards the specific needs of certain photographers, and the Lowepro PhotoSport PRO AW III has been meticulously designed for multi-day hikes. We tested the 55L variant, but 70L is also available. (Each has options for S-M or M-L straps too.)

Related articles

Best camera backpacks
Best messenger bags
Best sling bags
Best travel tripods

You might be surprised to learn that the dedicated space for camera gear is comparatively tiny – just eight litres in either variant – but limited camera storage isn’t necessarily a bad thing. This backpack is designed for photographers who trek for miles and sleep beneath the stars; light loads and ample room for camping equipment are essential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QM495_0h0WLuDI00

(Image credit: Future)

The camera compartment is also available for purchase separately as the GearUp PRO XL II; a smaller L II version is available too. This removable insert pairs with the included GearUp Accessory Strap Kit to create a standalone shoulder bag that can also be clipped onto the main bag’s shoulder straps, to sit on your torso.

The multifaceted strap kit can be used as a camera strap, or to turn the main bag’s detachable top compartment into a small messenger bag. None of these modular bags are particularly stylish or ergonomic, but they’re handy should you wish to leave camp for a short excursion without hauling around the entire pack.

Specifications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwAuT_0h0WLuDI00

(Image credit: Future)

Dimensions: 41 x 36 x 70 cm/16.1 x 14.2 x 27.6 inches (approx)
Weight: 3 kg/6.6 lbs
Capacity: 55L (70L also available)
Materials: Nylon, and recycled carbonate and polyester
Waterproofing: Water repellent
Features: Removable GearUp PRO XL camera insert, accessory strap system, Lowepro's ActivLift harness and All Weather AW Cover, provision for hiking essentials

Build and handling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcNgY_0h0WLuDI00

(Image credit: Future)

The PhotoSport PRO AW III looks like a proper hiking backpack, with a tall form factor, sizeable drawstring main compartment and lid. It also sports thick, padded shoulder straps and a very substantial hip belt.

Lowepro has evidently considered how hikers pack their bags for maximum mobility. You’ll find a dedicated sleeping bag compartment at the base of the pack, the camera compartment in the middle and ample provision for hiking essentials above.

There’s just enough space between the camera compartment and sleeping bag pouch to store a few lightweight goods, such as items of clothing or a hiking pillow. This design places the heaviest portion of the bag – the camera compartment – near the middle of the pack, for added stability and comfort.

You could of course purchase the GearUp PRO XL camera insert separately and slot it into the hiking backpack of your choice. However, a key feature of the PhotoSport PRO AW III is that it sports zip-flap access to the camera insert via the front or back of the bag (dependant on which way the insert is positioned). If you were to pack the GearUp PRO XL in the centre of just any old hiking backpack, you’d constantly have to remove handfuls of hiking gear to access the camera compartment, which just isn’t practical.

On the exterior you’ll find webbing loops for walking poles, a large front pouch – that can even house a climbing helmet – and an emergency whistle on the chest strap. Inside, there’s a pouch for a hydration bladder, a plethora of small pockets and a meaty main compartment for hiking essentials.

Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYUSm_0h0WLuDI00

(Image credit: Future)

The camera insert is large enough for a pro-grade body, attached 70-200mm lens and two smaller optics. There’s room to slide in a few filters too, but larger filter-holder systems will likely need to be stored elsewhere. Most landscape photographers will get by, but wildlife photographers will have to be selective. That said, you could place an extra lens or body in the main compartment if you can spare the real estate.

Tripods are well-catered for, with side pockets and straps on either side and as you'd expect from a hiking backpack, the bag sits comfortably high on your back. This is helped via Lowepro's ActivLift harness, which allows you to position the shoulder straps to optimize the bag’s fit. And while the heavy-duty hip belt is necessary for heavy loads, it's a little bulky for lighter use, so it's great that the rigid inserts are removable.

Verdict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7p2p_0h0WLuDI00

(Image credit: Future)

The premium price tag will deter some buyers, but if you’re serious about photography and serious about long hikes, the Lowepro PhotoSport PRO AW III is definitely worth checking out.

And while you could purchase a dedicated hiking backpack for less, the ability to access camera gear in the middle portion of the bag is a large part of what makes this Lowepro offering so attractive.

It strikes a delicate balance between hiking comfort and camera-gear accessibility, and although the camera compartment is comparatively small, there’s a time and a place for ‘just in case’ items of kit and it’s not multi-day hikes.

Add to that, tough-feeling fabrics, a solid frame and a plethora of pouches and pockets, not to mention ample provision for tripods, and this is the bag we’ll be taking on our next hiking trip.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature

The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Insta360's gimbal webcam is a DJI Pocket without a body

Insta360 is known for its 360 cameras and action cams, so call us surprised when it unveiled its first-ever dedicated webcam product today. The Insta360 Link is a 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal, so it's basically like a DJI Pocket 2 without its body. The company touts the 1/2-inch sensor here, which is apparently much larger than what the competition offers. For example, the tried and tested Logitech Brio only has a 1/4-inch sensor, and the more recent OBSBOT Tiny 4K has a 1/2.8-inch sensor, so the Link should perform better than both in terms of accuracy and dynamic range. Insta360 added two noise-cancelling microphones as well, which are much needed in the age of remote working.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photosport
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Digital Trends

What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hiking
techeblog.com

Leaked 10th-Generation iPad Renders Show No Headphone Jack, Single Rear Camera

According to leaked 10th-generation iPad renders, the upcoming device will measure 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm and not have a headphone jack. Starting from the front, it appears to have a centrally located selfie camera up top, a Touch ID button on the bottom of the screen and slimmer bezels on all four sides. Flip it around, and there’s single rear camera, but with an added LED flash.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked

Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Movavi Video Editor Plus 2022 review

This is the perfect mid-range video editing app to try out if you want to expand your non-linear editing skills from entry-level apps such as iMovie or Adobe Premiere Elements. When it comes to assets such as filters and transitions it gives professional apps such as Final Cut Pro a run for their money. Vloggers in particular will enjoy being able to capture footage from their PC’s camera straight into a Movavi project.
COMPUTERS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy