Lansing gas prices fall nearly 20 cents a gallon

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A survey of 177 gas stations in Lansing revealed that gas prices are at an average of $4.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Lansing are 63.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas prices in Lansing have been priced at $3.77 a gallon, with the highest gas prices in Lansing being set at $4.79.

On a national scale, the average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below. The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

