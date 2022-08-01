ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

City of Lawrenceburg to Host Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

By City of Lawrenceburg, news release
eaglecountryonline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

August is Safe Passage Month

The non-profit organization is celebrating 25 years of offered help, healing and hope to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (Batesville, Ind.) - In 1997, three women sat around a kitchen table desperate to help a friend living under the threat of domestic violence. They soon learned southeast Indiana was the most underserved region in Indiana for support and resources for survivors. They got to work and connected with business and local partners, established a 501c3 and helpline, and Safe Passage was launched. This month, 25 years after their tireless work to help a friend, Safe Passage, Inc., has served more than 16,000 domestic and sexual violence victims and their children. The number continues to rise.
BATESVILLE, IN
thefabricator.com

O’Neal Manufacturing Services opens Kentucky plant

O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), Birmingham, Ala., has acquired an 84,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Ky. The OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light-gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC. The plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell;...
BURLINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Mcnair Manor Apartments

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Kentucky State
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Carroll, Gallatin Counties Receive Over $50 Million for Various Projects

Sidewalk construction, high-speed internet, and more. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Two northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in funding to support various projects. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Tuesday presented four awards totaling $50.2 million benefitting Carroll and Gallatin counties. The funding will support projects such as sidewalk...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Closure Planned on U.S. 52 for Box Culvert Replacement in Franklin Co.

The closure is expected to last up to 30 days. (Franklin County, Ind.) - A culvert replacement project is scheduled to start this month in Franklin County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Olco Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 starting on or after Sunday, August 14. The closure will occur just under two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Food#City Hall#Charity#The Lmu Drive Thru
trazeetravel.com

4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky

Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
COVINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Flottweg Separation Technology’s groundbreaking for new $1.75m warehouse facility in Boone County

Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. company representatives and state and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the liquid-solid separation equipment manufacturer’s new warehouse facility in Boone County, a $1.75 million investment that will create 12 high-wage jobs. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be doing business in Kentucky,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Tire Review

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
spectrumnews1.com

Police Captain rallies community for Newport Night Out

NEWPORT, Ky. — Hundreds of families turned out for an evening of fun and helping local kids getting ready for school. Newport Night Out featured everything from a petting zoo to karate exhibitions, along with free food and chances to win bicycles and other prizes. Captain Paul Kunkel, who...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Here is when, where local officials are meeting this week

This is a look ahead at the local government voting sessions the public may attend during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 5. The Union City Commission will meet at 1843 Bristow Drive for a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda is a municipal order to condemn...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH
953wiki.com

Body Found in Rural Scott County

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy