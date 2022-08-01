City of Lawrenceburg to Host Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

www.eaglecountryonline.com
August is Safe Passage Month
The non-profit organization is celebrating 25 years of offered help, healing and hope to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (Batesville, Ind.) - In 1997, three women sat around a kitchen table desperate to help a friend living under the threat of domestic violence. They soon learned southeast Indiana was the most underserved region in Indiana for support and resources for survivors. They got to work and connected with business and local partners, established a 501c3 and helpline, and Safe Passage was launched. This month, 25 years after their tireless work to help a friend, Safe Passage, Inc., has served more than 16,000 domestic and sexual violence victims and their children. The number continues to rise.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Manufacturing Services opens Kentucky plant
O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), Birmingham, Ala., has acquired an 84,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Ky. The OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light-gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC. The plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell;...
eaglecountryonline.com
Mcnair Manor Apartments
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
eaglecountryonline.com
Carroll, Gallatin Counties Receive Over $50 Million for Various Projects
Sidewalk construction, high-speed internet, and more. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Two northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in funding to support various projects. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Tuesday presented four awards totaling $50.2 million benefitting Carroll and Gallatin counties. The funding will support projects such as sidewalk...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg students return to school with added security, renovations
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Students in Lawrenceburg join three other districts in southeastern Indiana back in the classroom on Aug. 3. The district is adding three school resource officers (SRO) to its staff to bring the district’s total number to seven. Superintendent Karl Galey says he hopes the new...
eaglecountryonline.com
Closure Planned on U.S. 52 for Box Culvert Replacement in Franklin Co.
The closure is expected to last up to 30 days. (Franklin County, Ind.) - A culvert replacement project is scheduled to start this month in Franklin County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Olco Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 starting on or after Sunday, August 14. The closure will occur just under two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora.
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
leoweekly.com
The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year
The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
Flottweg Separation Technology’s groundbreaking for new $1.75m warehouse facility in Boone County
Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. company representatives and state and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the liquid-solid separation equipment manufacturer’s new warehouse facility in Boone County, a $1.75 million investment that will create 12 high-wage jobs. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be doing business in Kentucky,...
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
spectrumnews1.com
Police Captain rallies community for Newport Night Out
NEWPORT, Ky. — Hundreds of families turned out for an evening of fun and helping local kids getting ready for school. Newport Night Out featured everything from a petting zoo to karate exhibitions, along with free food and chances to win bicycles and other prizes. Captain Paul Kunkel, who...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Fox 19
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said. The man suffered second and third-degree burns on 20% of his body but he is...
linknky.com
Here is when, where local officials are meeting this week
This is a look ahead at the local government voting sessions the public may attend during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 5. The Union City Commission will meet at 1843 Bristow Drive for a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda is a municipal order to condemn...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
