BMW Recalls a Handful of iX and i4 EVs Over Potential Battery Fires

www.cnet.com
Related
The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars
Due to its giant size, weight, and power requirements, the GMC Hummer EV has 3x the battery capacity of most other electric cars on the market. The post The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany
Hyundai was seen testing the next generation Kona EV outside the Kia Hyundai testing center in Germany. Our spies had previously sent us photos of the plug-in hybrid version of the Kona, but this is the first time they have captured the all-electric variant, which should debut sometime in 2023.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg
Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
These Are Consumer Reports Five Best Hybrid SUVs for Great MPG
We all want to save some gas. We can do that by driving less, by driving smarter, or by swooping up a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV. Hybrids are great at saving fuel because their electric engines provide an electric boost when you need it. Consumer Reports has rated these five as the best hybrid SUVs for saving gas, and at today’s gas prices, you can start saving on your first trip.
Edmunds: 5 vehicles that are easy on the wallet
New cars are pricier than ever in today’s economy. Inflation, low inventory and now rising interest rates have all taken a toll on prices. Last week, the Fed raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, compounding the issues that plague car shoppers. Yet in spite of the higher prices, many Americans have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, which is why automakers keep adding SUVs to their lineups and discontinuing poor-selling sedans. ââAs a result, there’s both a dearth of entry-level models and a higher cost just to get into a new vehicle.With this in mind, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
2026 Scout by Volkswagen: Motors, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: A resurrection of the long-dead Scout SUV as an electric vehicle by Volkswagen, which recently acquired rights to the name. We believe it will be a new stand-alone brand and not badged as a VW. Official teasers indicate both an SUV and a pickup are being developed, and we've rendered what we think it could look like for you here.
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
4 Advantages the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Has Over the BMW i4
Here are four advantages the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric compact SUV has over the BMW i4 electric compact car. The post 4 Advantages the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Has Over the BMW i4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Soaring Today
Volkswagen will use Innoviz's lidar sensors and software in its self-driving vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Date Is on Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect
Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
CNET
Be Prepared for Anything With This Discounted RAK Hammer Multi-Tool
Take your toolkit with you wherever you go with a RAK Hammer 12-in-1 multi-tool. Lightweight and compact, it's the perfect multi-tool to take with you for camping or backpacking trips this summer. Use it for repairs, crafting or even small remodel projects. It's convenient to have on hand for day-to-day tasks or emergencies. This 12-in-1 tool is ideal for those who don't have space for a toolbox, but still need to put their Ikea furniture together.
CNET
How to Save Gas While Driving and 3 Myths to Avoid
Even though the national average gas price has dropped to $4.18 per gallon -- down from $4.82 one month ago -- there are some ways to make your tank of gas last a little longer. While there are some tricks that can help, there are a few myths that you should steer clear of.
Comments / 1