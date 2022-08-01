ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, WI

Glen Haven man dies after train strikes truck near Cassville

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

CASSVILLE, Wis. — A man is dead after a train struck his truck Saturday.

Emergency crews were sent to the 7100 block of Closing Dam Road in Cassville just after 2:30 p.m. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Lawrence Osterhaus, 69, of Glen Haven was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

As Osterhaus pulled onto the crossing, a southbound BNSF train struck his pickup truck on the passenger side. He died of his injuries at the scene. None of the train’s crew members reported injuries.

