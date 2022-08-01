Wyndham Championship odds: Shane Lowry is betting favorite for regular-season finale

Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.

GOLF ・ 15 HOURS AGO