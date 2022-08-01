Wyndham Championship odds: Shane Lowry is betting favorite for regular-season finale

golf.com
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
Golf.com
The hilarious story behind how Tony Finau marks his golf balls
When it comes to his kids, Tony Finau doesn’t play favorites off the course. But on the course? That’s an entirely different story. As Finau was wrapping his second consecutive PGA Tour win on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, cameras zoomed in to reveal the initials “SF” on his golf ball. While some pros mark their ball with dots or lines, Finau prefers to keep it in the family.
PGA Tour Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit By LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Other Players
LIV Golf is firing back at the PGA Tour’s harsh penalties for defectors. Phil Mickelson and a group of the new league’s participants filed an antitrust lawsuit against their former tour. Also listed as a claimant is Bryson DeChambeau. The lawsuit likely aims to reduce penalties against players leaving the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
This tempo tip could be your key to a better backswing
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. You can subscribe to the Play Smart podcast on Apple here, or on Spotify right here. It’s move that you can spot in some of the greatest golf swings...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
'I hope we survive it': LPGA players past and present explain importance of talks with LIV Golf
While it might have shocked many to hear LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan say she’d talk to LIV Golf, Annika Sorenstam thought it was the right call. As did Juli Inkster. These LPGA legends understand one crucial point: If Greg Norman and LIV Golf aim to create a rival...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf.com
Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Greg Norman confirms LIV Golf offered Tiger Woods $700-$800 million to join Saudi-backed league
Tiger Woods moves the needle. To bring it a step further, Tiger Woods is the needle. When he’s in a tournament, when he’s in contention, no one brings eyeballs to televisions like Woods, maybe in any sport. So, when rumors started to fly that the LIV Golf Series,...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
