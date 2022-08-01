Massive Columbus-area tomato festival will feature live music, dodgeball-style “tomato wars”

The future of diamonds is right here in the Short North. Céleste Created Diamonds, a new concept from the iconic Columbus company Diamond Cellar, has just opened the doors of its brand-new Short North storefront. Located at 765 N. High St., Céleste offers exclusively lab-grown diamonds, which are chemically and optically identical to mined diamonds for a fraction of the price—the only difference is their origin.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO