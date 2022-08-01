ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From Song ‘Heated’ After Backlash

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyr0d_0h0WKuB500

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé will remove the word “spaz” from one of her new songs, “Heated,” after she received criticism from disability advocates.

A rep for Beyoncé tells Rolling Stone , “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” It’s unclear how the “Heated” lyric will be changed; as of publication, the original version of the song was still live on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Beyoncé uses the word twice on “Heated,” singing, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass.” Though the word was ostensibly used in a colloquial way to mean going crazy or wild, “spaz” — which is derived from “spastic” — has a history of being used as a slur for those with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy.

Just six weeks ago, Lizzo received similar criticism for using the same word on one of her new songs, “Grrrls.” In response to the uproar, Lizzo apologized and announced her own lyrics change, saying, “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstated the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)… This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Among the advocates who criticized Beyoncé’s use of the word was Hannah Diviney, who also played a role in bringing attention to Lizzo’s use of the word. In an op-ed for The Guardian following the release of Renaissance , Diviney praised Beyoncé’s stature, artistry, and “power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles, and nuanced live experience of being a black woman.” But, Diviney added, “that doesn’t excuse her use of ableist language — language that gets used and ignored all too often.”

She continued, “Language you can be sure I will never ignore, no matter who it comes from or what the circumstances are. It doesn’t excuse the fact that the teams of people involved in making this album somehow missed all the noise the disabled community made only six weeks ago when Lizzo did the same thing.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’

Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.”  Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lizzo
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"

Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
NBA
EW.com

Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture

Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Slur#Disability
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission

Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
Elle

Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?

In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy