Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash

EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO