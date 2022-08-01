Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash

whdh.com
NewsTimes
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Suspect Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Crash In Fairfield, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that left a 26-year-old city man dead. The crash took place in the Town of Fairfield around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East. Police received several 911 calls to report a...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say
A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter. The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31. Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale...
Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language. The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road. Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees...
NBC Connecticut
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
NewsTimes
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Man killed in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the area of Brook and Winter Streets after receiving a notification of shots fired.
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
whdh.com
U.S. Marshals offer $1,500 reward for armed and dangerous man
BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man in New England who has ties throughout New England and are offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to his location and arrest. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is being sought on arrest warrants...
IDs Released For Connecticut Duo Killed In Rollover Crash On I-290 In Worcester
Authorities have identified the Connecticut duo killed in a morning rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester as Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, Conn. The duo was killed after their pickup truck rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, Massachusetts...
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
