Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash

By CNN
whdh.com
 2 days ago
Related
NewsTimes

CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say

A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter. The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31. Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale...
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool

EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
EAST HARTFORD, CT
whdh.com

U.S. Marshals offer $1,500 reward for armed and dangerous man

BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man in New England who has ties throughout New England and are offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to his location and arrest. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is being sought on arrest warrants...
PORTLAND, ME
WTNH

Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
GUILFORD, CT

