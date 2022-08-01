ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training

By Darby Good, Tori Bean
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

East Texans offering condolences, support after deputy killed in the line of duty

Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed while he was standing at the back of the car.

The deputy was “launched” under the patrol unit, according to Smith, and sustained two major head injuries that he succumbed to around 6 a.m. Friday morning surrounded by his family and law enforcement family.

Move Over/Slow Down Law: Why it is important and what you need to know

The patrol car had two handcuffed individuals in the back of the unit from the traffic stop when the wreck happened. The training officer who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time, sustained non-life threatening injuries and called emergency services around midnight, according to the sheriff.

Skinner has since been treated and released, and one of the detained individuals also received minor injuries that they were treated for.

Bustos had been with the department for about five to six months, and Smith said he was well-loved by the department. Thursday night would have been his last night of training, according to the sheriff.

East Texas church starts fundraiser for family of Smith County deputy killed in crash

“In his five to six months here he’s become to be very loved by his cohorts, coworkers and he was doing a great job,” Smith said.

Smith said he has spoken to the family of the fallen deputy. Bustos leaves behind three children ages 8, 5 and 4, as well as a wife.

“Please keep Deputy Bustos’ family in your thoughts and prayers as well as his extended Blue family,” Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian said. “Also, keep Deputy Skinner in your thoughts and prayers. No words can express the outpouring of love and kindness expressed by the citizens of our County, State and Nation.”

Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and intoxication assault but Smith said there are plans to upgrade those charges to intoxication manslaughter.

“A DWI will kill someone as quick as a gun will,” Smith said. “We are strict on DWIs in Smith County, DPS is, all the local law enforcement are and this is the reason.”

Nyabuto has been transferred from the Smith County Jail to Gregg County and his bond has been set at $750,000.

Mabank woman accused of chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’

Funeral arrangements for Bustos have not been set, and the body was sent to Dallas Friday morning for autopsy. The sheriff said the family will receive a check from the department as they cope with the loss.

Below is a video shared by Wills Point Police Department who witnessed the escort of the fallen deputy.

101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
MURCHISON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#County Jail#Head Injuries#Smith County Sheriff#Tyler#East Texans#Mercedes
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Evading Arrest Charge

A 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on an evading arrest charge Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:27 p.m. July 31, 2022, on County Road 3341 to check out a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a crash. The vehicle reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed despite having a flat tire, then turned into a County Road 3341 address.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash

A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect

A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas deputy killed by drunken driver in last day of training, sheriff says

TYLER – An East Texas deputy was hit and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop on his last day of training, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Larry Smith said Lorenzo Bustos, 29, and his training partner, Michael Skinner, 39, were working on a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
CBS19

Tyler man sentenced to life for domestic violence

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for domestic abuse Wednesday. On Aug. 3, a jury in the 241st Judicial District Court in Smith County sentenced Richard Wilson, 48, of Tyler, to life in prison for felony assault family violence, documents read.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
RUSK, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 29 – Aug. 2

Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants

At least 4 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from July 26 to Aug. 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. During an undercover investigation by Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit, a quantity of methamphetamine was purchased from Brandon Nicholas Carrell, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. SCU then obtained a warrant for the 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — July 25-31, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of July 25-31, 2022, included:. Kelli Griffeth, 39 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested on June 30, 2022, on Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants for two Driving While License charges; and one charge each for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration, Expired Driver’s License, and Operating Unregistered Motored Vehicle.
WINNSBORO, TX
