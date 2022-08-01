Official: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

Liverpool have continued what has been a busy summer for the club by securing Liverpool FC Women’s captain Niamh Fahey on a new contract with the club.

The 34 year old led the team to glory last season as they won the Championship title securing a return to the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Republic of Ireland international, Fahey, has represented her country more than 100 times and speaking to Liverpoolfc.com , manager Matt Beard was keen to pay tribute to her leadership skills.

“Niamh was outstanding last year, a great leader on and off the pitch.

“Her performances last season, even in the big games, were fantastic. Her experience will be something we will need next season.

“She’s a great character, technically she’s a very gifted football player and a very, very good defender.”

It promises to be a very important season back in the Super League for the team and Fahey’s experience will be vital to help her teammates adjust when the action gets underway.

