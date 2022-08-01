Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

www.cnyhomepage.com
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
localsyr.com
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
Romesentinel.com
Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire
UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
WKTV
Boonville man charged with boating while intoxicated on Fourth Lake
A Boonville man is facing charges after police say he crashed a pontoon boat while intoxicated on Fourth Lake Sunday evening. Town of Webb and town of Inlet police were called to the lake near the entrance to the Third Lake channel around 7:45 p.m. after the boat overturned. Police...
wwnytv.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1. An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from...
Romesentinel.com
Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say
ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
Romesentinel.com
Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say
FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged with felonies in July 31 shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st. Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of...
localsyr.com
Man killed in Oswego County construction accident
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died during a construction accident in the Town of New Haven on Friday, July 29. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says that sheriffs were dispatched around 8:55 a.m. for a construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
UPD: Man Fires Several Shots After Argument in Utica
A 27-year-old Utica man is facing several charges after police say he fired several rounds from a handgun after an argument in West Utica. And, the man earned himself more charges after fleeing police when he was later located, police said. The initial incident happened on Sunday night at the...
Romesentinel.com
Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say
WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident faced with felony, misdemeanor charges in wake of alleged domestic dispute. State Police say
WATERTOWN- A local resident is faced with a pair of accusations, including a felony, stemming from complaints of a domestic dispute in Jefferson County, authorities say. Kylie N. Olney, 42, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) early Wednesday, shortly after 4:00 a.m. Olney is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause physical injury with a weapon) and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon (w/intent to use).
Romesentinel.com
Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say
ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
flackbroadcasting.com
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
wwnytv.com
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road. It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road. One...
WKTV
Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Owner Larry Gookins says got to work and was just sitting down to read the paper when someone in a hooded shirt and mask came in with a gun and demanded money. Gookins believes the suspect, who knew exactly where he kept the cash, may be a former employee.
