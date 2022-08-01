New Hampshire police arrest man allegedly driving 161 mph in sports car

www.foxnews.com
WCAX
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
Delaware police nab suspect accused of dragging state trooper under stolen car into tree
Delaware police arrested a suspect accused of seriously injuring a state trooper by dragging him underneath a stolen vehicle into a tree before crashing and leaving the scene on foot. Delaware State Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Wade Wilson, 28, of Millsboro. He is charged with second-degree felony...
WMUR.com
Police officer, suspect’s passenger hurt in crash after pursuit in Hillsborough, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. — Two people, including a police officer, were hurt in a crash during a police pursuit on Route 9 on Tuesday, according to officials. A police officer on Tuesday morning saw a man driving that they knew to have a suspended driver’s license, officials said, and the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
Autoblog
Corvette C8 driver arrested for driving 161 mph in New Hampshire
The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was arrested for blowing past a New Hampshire state trooper at "a high rate of speed." That is quite an understatement, considering Trooper Shawn Slaney clocked the orange C8 doing an alleged 161 miles per hour. The section of I-93 through Ashland, NH where the speeding was said to have taken place has a posted limit of 70 mph.
New Jersey police search for bloodied woman in semi-truck screaming for help
Police are searching for a woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey. A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back inside the cab of the semi-truck as they drove south down Route 130.
Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence. Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield...
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin...
WCAX
Caught on Camera: Suspect stealing from North Springfield hardware store
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for another person tied to a burglary at the Bibens Ace Hardware in North Springfield. Police say the person was caught on camera stealing from the hardware store last Friday at about 3:45 a.m. Investigators say the store was forced...
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
WCAX
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire
Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster's birthday. There was a monster of a birthday party on Wednesday for Lake Champlain's very own creature, as the ECHO Leahy Center celebrated Champ.
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
WCAX
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. Police say Brian Mercer, 43, of Newport, crashed his bike on Beebe Road in Derby on July 3. Investigators say he drove off the roadway, was thrown...
mynbc5.com
15-year-old driver arrested after police pursuit
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A 15-year-old driver was arrested this weekend after leading a police officer on a pursuit in St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury police said that an officer attempted to pull over the driver on Railroad Street around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday after he observed multiple vehicle violations. However, the driver did not pull over, forcing the officer to pursue.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
WMTW
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
WMUR.com
Investigators: Illegal campfire may have ignited wildfire in Pawtuckaway State Park
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — Investigators said an illegal campfire may have started the flames were burning Tuesday in Pawtuckaway State Park. The fire burned deep into the ground layer in a remote area. The crews that were working in the hot and humid conditions had to do a lot of...
newportdispatch.com
Police make arrest after burglary in Springfield
NORTH SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
