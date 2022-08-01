ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, NH

New Hampshire police arrest man allegedly driving 161 mph in sports car

By Greg Norman
Fox News
 2 days ago
WCAX

Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
HARTFORD, VT
Autoblog

Corvette C8 driver arrested for driving 161 mph in New Hampshire

The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was arrested for blowing past a New Hampshire state trooper at "a high rate of speed." That is quite an understatement, considering Trooper Shawn Slaney clocked the orange C8 doing an alleged 161 miles per hour. The section of I-93 through Ashland, NH where the speeding was said to have taken place has a posted limit of 70 mph.
ASHLAND, NH
WCAX

Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire

Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster's birthday. There was a monster of a birthday party on Wednesday for Lake Champlain’s very own creature, as the ECHO Leahy Center celebrated Champ. Caught on Camera: Suspect...
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say

A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Boston

New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect

BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817. 
BRENTWOOD, NH
WCAX

Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. Police say Brian Mercer, 43, of Newport, crashed his bike on Beebe Road in Derby on July 3. Investigators say he drove off the roadway, was thrown...
DERBY, VT
mynbc5.com

15-year-old driver arrested after police pursuit

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A 15-year-old driver was arrested this weekend after leading a police officer on a pursuit in St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury police said that an officer attempted to pull over the driver on Railroad Street around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday after he observed multiple vehicle violations. However, the driver did not pull over, forcing the officer to pursue.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
Fox News

DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
newportdispatch.com

Police make arrest after burglary in Springfield

NORTH SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
