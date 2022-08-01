ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit

By Marcus Chan
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Leboeuf
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'They said I couldn't do it because I'm a girl... I'll show them!': After Lionesses' success, Natalie Aspinall reveals her pride at becoming the third woman to officiate in the Premier League

At her home in Blackpool, Natalie Aspinall has a 25-year-old local newspaper cutting kept from the days when she was taking her first steps on the road to becoming a referee. Just 15 years old, Aspinall had started a refereeing course based at a local working men's club after her father Billy persuaded her it would pay better than a paper round.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Atletico Madrid#Ballon D Or#The Champions League#Old Trafford#Espn
The Independent

Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England

Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts

Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy