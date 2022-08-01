Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit

www.sportbible.com
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly
This was not the first time that the 19-year-old had scored a long-range lob for Arsenal.
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
'They said I couldn't do it because I'm a girl... I'll show them!': After Lionesses' success, Natalie Aspinall reveals her pride at becoming the third woman to officiate in the Premier League
At her home in Blackpool, Natalie Aspinall has a 25-year-old local newspaper cutting kept from the days when she was taking her first steps on the road to becoming a referee. Just 15 years old, Aspinall had started a refereeing course based at a local working men's club after her father Billy persuaded her it would pay better than a paper round.
Man Utd unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics after snubbing Erik ten Hag team-talk and quitting friendly early
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been accused of setting a bad example after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag has been demanding togetherness in his Manchester United squad ahead of the new season. But after a sideline tiff with the new boss,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Watch: Mikel Arteta Plays Liverpool Anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' At Arsenal Training Ground
With 'Arsenal: All or Nothing' set to launch on August 5, a two-minute clip has been released of Mikel Arteta and his squad, back in November preparing for a trip away to Anfield to face Liverpool.
Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England
Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
Stirring the pot: Alex Morgan says the USWNT 'mean business' after team posts her cheeky tea celebration ahead of monster friendly vs England
Alex Morgan and the USWNT have set the table for another spicy encounter against the European champion Lionesses after cheekily bringing back her tea celebration. The national team tweeted out a post announcing their eventual arrival on English soil for the October 7 friendly. In the tweet, Morgan was pictured...
Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts
Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0