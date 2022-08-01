Rick Beato gives viewers a guided tour of his studio – including the ‘secret stuff’ he keeps behind the camera

www.guitarworld.com
Guitar World Magazine
Rudolf Schenker: “We tried all our equipment from the ‘80s – the Marshall stacks, all this equipment – to find that original, old ‘80s sound”
The Scorpions founder on how the hard-rock institution is looking back to a brighter future with Rock Believer, and why you must put your body into it to play like the “King of Riffs”. Had Scorpions not become one of hard rock’s most enduring global forces, guitarist Rudolf Schenker...
Guitar World Magazine
James Hetfield: "I’m on this eternal quest to get the best guitar sound in the world, but my vision of what is 'the best' changes every time I go into the studio"
The following interview with Metallica's James Hetfield was featured in the December 2008 issue of Guitar World. With his black work shirt, black jeans and big, black motorcycle boots, James Hetfield looks a little like a garage mechanic working the graveyard shift at a funeral home. His thoughts, like his outfit, are dark.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Guitar World Magazine
David Gilmour in his own words: “For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them”
In these extracts from two major interviews, David Gilmour looks back on his long career – with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist. He speaks about the formative influences that shaped him as a guitarist, and all that followed... Joining Floyd in 1968 as their former leader Syd...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch pro-shot footage of the Pixies’ triumphant headline set in Cologne, Germany
The two-hour set featured a mix of hits and deep cuts from across the alternative rock icons’ storied back catalog. Just days ago, the Pixies performed a two-hour show in the center of German city Cologne for the country’s Rockpalast TV show and now you can watch the full pro-shot footage from the show.
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal
The limited edition collaboration swaps out the black-and-white colorway for some psychedelic aesthetic intrigue. EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead. As per its website, Brain Dead is...
Guitar World Magazine
Willow Smith will release a new album, COPINGMECHANISM, on September 23
Arriving September 23, the album’s cycle will kick off with a new single dropping later today, titled Hover Like a Goddess. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Is Tom DeLonge about to announce his return to Blink-182?
Clues on the guitarist’s Instagram page suggest a reunion of Blink's classic lineup might imminently be on the cards. Tom DeLonge departed pop-punk icons Blink-182 in 2015 in order to spend more time with his family, focus on his other band Angels & Airwaves, and “to change the world” for his kids.
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Guitar World Magazine
Deftones recruit Freddie Gibbs, Turnstile and Phantogram for third annual Dia De Los Deftones
The event returns after a two year Covid-induced hiatus, and will take place at San Diego's Gallagher Square on November 5 with a host of special guests. Deftones have announced that, after a two year hiatus, their Dia De Los Deftones festival event will be returning for its third edition this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Neural DSP launches Archetype plugin suite for Rabea Massaad – and it has an actual synth onboard
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
Guitar World Magazine
Pedal Pawn unveils the Octone, an octave fuzz inspired by the “spooky magic” of a vintage Octavia
The British effects company suggests that the vintage octave fuzziness and “clean and clear” octaves will give Strat owners heavy Jimi and Stevie vibes. Pedal Pawn has launched a new octave fuzz pedal that can maintain a “clean and clear” octave effect no matter where you find yourself on your guitar’s fretboard, and yet is capable of summoning the sort of pants-ripping fuzz mojo that you might associate with the works of Jimi Hendrix.
Let us sing the praises of this magnificent and highly opinionated bird
Recently some turbo chooks moved in the dam near our house. They are very dramatic creatures there is always a lot going on. Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published. Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what you need...
Guitar World Magazine
Gulfer: “Tapping is easy when it’s the same notes over and over. What we like is some kind of melodic component”
Montreal quartet Gulfer create a swirl of indie-rock energy through liberal doses of math-rock rhythms, emo intensity, shoegaze textures and pop melodic sensibilities – plus an unexpected heaping of two-hand tapping executed by guitarists Vincent Ford and Joe Therriault. That said, the duo’s dexterous tapping excursions aren’t window dressing,...
Guitar World Magazine
Madison Cunningham: “As guitar players, we should be challenging ourselves and hurting our brains a little bit”
As Madison Cunningham prepares for the September release of her second full length album Revealer, it seems as though the Southern Californian virtuoso has located a whole extra chapter in the instructional manual for singer-songwriters. Devoid of rudimentary strumming, and rich in intricate rhythms and ingenious lead playing, her brand...
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Hoppus dispels rumors of Tom DeLonge’s imminent return to Blink-182
“If and when Blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official Blink-182 outlets,” the bassist writes. Mark Hoppus has dispelled rumors that Tom DeLonge is rejoining Blink-182. Said rumors began circulating when DeLonge earlier this week posted a ‘90s-era photo of Blink-182 on Instagram...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
Guitar World Magazine
Rory Gallagher's legendary Deuce album set for 50th anniversary remaster, deluxe reissue
The box set edition of the hugely influential LP will feature more than two dozen previously unreleased alternate takes and recordings from multiple live radio sessions. The recent 50th anniversary of blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher's second solo album, Deuce, is set to be celebrated with a massive reissue of the record.
