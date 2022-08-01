ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga Health Dept. recognizes Immunization Awareness Month

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tioga County Health Department is recognizing National Immunization Awareness Month by urging families to catch up on any vaccinations missed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children attending daycare and pre-K through 12th grade in New York State must receive all required doses
of vaccines on the recommended schedule in order to attend or remain in school, unless they have a valid
medical exemption.

Tioga Health Department says that, “Unvaccinated children can spread vaccine preventable illnesses to those who can’t be immunized for medical reasons. This includes children and adults with leukemia and other cancers, and people of all ages receiving treatments or medications that weaken their immune systems.”

Visit cdc.gov/vaccines to see the full list of required immunizations.

