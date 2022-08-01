Chile's Boric Takes Center Stage As Vote Over New Constitution Nears

www.ibtimes.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
International Business Times
Analysis-S.Africa's Ramaphosa On A Knife Edge As Crises Spur Leadership Contest
South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa is beset by crises that have cast doubt on his presidency and left him vulnerable to a leadership challenge as his party begins the process of selecting candidates for the next national election. As clouds gather, analysts and party insiders say his best chance of survival...
International Business Times
China Fires Missiles In Largest Ever Drills In Waters Off Taiwan
China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory. Soon after the scheduled start at 0400 GMT, China's state broadcaster CCTV...
China-Taiwan news - live: US calls Beijing’s reaction ‘flagrantly provocative’
US secretary of state Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats today that China’s reaction to US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “flagrantly provocative”, a western official said.Meanwhile, Ms Pelosi, who arrived in Japan last evening for the final leg of her Asia tour, said the trip to the region was “not about changing the status quo in Taiwan”.Her diplomatic support to Taipei infuriated China, prompting it to hold live-fire military drills in the waters off Taiwan.Five missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting Tokyo to lodge a strong protest through diplomatic...
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Pelosi: Asian Trip Was Never About Changing Status Quo In Taiwan
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that her trip through Asia, which prompted an infuriated China to hold live-fire military drills in the waters off Taiwan, was never about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region. Pelosi and a congressional delegation were in Japan...
ASEAN condemns lack of Myanmar peace progress
Southeast Asian ministers Friday condemned the lack of progress on a crisis resolution plan for coup-hit Myanmar, demanding the junta take action before a regional summit later this year. On Friday, the ministers also held regional security talks with their counterparts from the US, China, Russia, Japan and Australia at the East Asia Summit. rbu-lpm/pdw/smw
International Business Times
Taiwan Condemns 'Evil Neighbour' China Over War Drills
Taiwan blasted its "evil neighbour next door" on Friday after China encircled the island with a series of huge military drills that were condemned by the United States and other Western allies. During Thursday's military exercises, which continued Friday, China fired ballistic missiles and deployed both fighter jets and warships...
International Business Times
Pelosi Visits Japan After Taiwan Trip Sparked Outsized Military Drills By Beijing
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet Japanese officials in Tokyo on Friday, following a visit to Taiwan that Beijing answered with unprecedented military drills and missile launches including five that landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone. Pelosi's brief trip to Taiwan, where she arrived unannounced with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Suspected Drones Over Taiwan, Cyber Attacks After Pelosi Visit
Suspected drones flew over outlying Taiwanese islands and hackers attacked its defence ministry website, authorities in Taipei said on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that outraged China. China was to begin a series of military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday in...
International Business Times
Pelosi Hails Taiwan's Free Society As China Holds Military Drills, Vents Anger
China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" in a speech to the parliament in Taipei on Wednesday. Beijing demonstrated its anger with Pelosi's presence on...
China will not isolate Taiwan, Pelosi says, as Chinese military ships and planes cross median line again – live
US House speaker repeats defiant tone on Japan visit as Taiwan says ships and planes again crossed unofficial border on Friday
International Business Times
Pelosi Addresses Taiwan Parliament In Visit Condemned By China
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday and was due to meet with its president as well as human rights activists during a visit to the island that has infuriated Beijing. China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Analysis-Taiwan Tensions Reveal Challenges For U.S. Navy As Chinese Threat Grows
The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan. U.S. military officials repeatedly talk of "routine" patrols...
International Business Times
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Sparked International Tension, But Isn’t Likely To Shake Up Her Popularity With Chinese American Voters At Home In San Francisco
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, Taiwan, prompted warnings and threats from the Chinese government, but it is unlikely to upset her Taiwanese American and Chinese American constituents in San Francisco. Pelosi left Taiwan on Aug. 3, 2022, after a whirlwind 24-hour trip, during which she met...
Comments / 0