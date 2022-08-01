Remembering Nichelle Nichols: Flowers placed on Walk of Fame star

www.foxla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Set To Get A Makeover
The iconic street monument is known as the heart of Hollywood. It’s often a tourist destination and holds a significant amount of history in both media and culture. Come next Summer, The Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to receive a total makeover. “This began as an effort to bring a cohesive, holistic design – centered around residents and pedestrians – to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Los Angeles Council-member Mitch O’Farrell in a 2020 statement. “In the wake of COVID-19, the goals of this project are even more important. Enhancing public spaces is not only good for our...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, […]
archyworldys.com
Eden Muñoz shakes thousands of fans in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles California. Edén Muñoz pockets thousands of fans. his first solo performance at the prestigious Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,. California, where the Sinaloan interpreter confirmed his musical and interpretative quality. Last night will be unforgettable for the singer-songwriter who achieved a total connection with the audience...
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
foxla.com
Homeless teen earns spot on HBCU basketball team
LOS ANGELES - When you think of the homeless, a six-foot-five-inch teenage basketball player doesn't necessarily come to mind. But Jeremiah Armstead is just that, and he's trying to get into college. Jeremiah is at ease on the basketball court in Watts. What's more challenging is that the 18-year-old, his...
2urbangirls.com
Prestigious Los Angeles private school sued for wrongful termination of Black employee
LOS ANGELES – A former administrative assistant for a private school attended over the years by the children of many celebrities sued her former employer Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired because she is Black, female and had health problems. Christina McCrary’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, filed against...
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
irvinestandard.com
Teen’s essay is chosen as best in America
A high school junior from Irvine has been named the grand-prize winner of the national We the Students Essay Contest. Cynthia Huang earned the $7,500 grand prize after her essay topped a field of nearly 4,000 entries. Huang argued that respect is necessary for citizens to achieve a full realization of their rights.
TODAY.com
High school soccer star sisters reflect on their ‘insane,’ historic Nike deal
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are soccer stars who just may be shaping the future of the sport. The Los Angeles residents have become the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike that enables the sneaker company to use their name, image and likeness in promos and advertisements.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
dancingastronaut.com
Win two VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and more for DJ Diesel’s two California shows [Giveaway]
Dancing Astronaut has teamed up with none other than the legend DJ Diesel for back-to-back giveaways for both his San Jose show on August 5 and his Los Angeles show on August 6. Both hosted by Insomniac Events, the August 5 show will be hosted at San Jose Civic Center with Rusko, Yookie, Chee, and Celo while the August 6 date will take place at the Hollywood Palladium with Whipped Cream, YEHME2, Chee, and Celo.
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA
Click here to read the full article. Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home. The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and...
Woman broke into L.A. home belonging to Why Don't We band member: report
A woman was arrested for breaking into a Los Angeles area home belonging to a member of the band, Why Don’t We, according to multiple reports.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
NBC Los Angeles
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
California Fish Grill Replacing Niko Niko Sushi in La Habra
The new restaurant will sit in the Westridge Plaza Shopping Mall
