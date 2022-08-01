Monkeypox in Florida: Orange County health department responds to national outbreak

www.fox35orlando.com
City of Orlando investigating claims than an employee blocked entrance to an abortion clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volunteers at a women's health clinic want answers after they say a City of Orlando employee blocked the clinic's driveway and didn't want to move. "People are yelling at them, screaming at them and so it makes it a little bit easier to have someone with you," said Winnie a volunteer at the Orlando Women's Center who chose not to use her full name.
Back-to-school: Where kids can get free immunizations this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A back-to-school event is being held this weekend to get kids in Orange County their immunizations for free. This Saturday is the last day Orange County Public School students can get free immunizations. This is for children entering kindergarten and students needing their required 7th grade Tetanus-diptheria-pertussis immunization – also known as Tdap.
Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts
CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58. Walorksi, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. "On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
'These are our brothers': 2 fallen veterans unclaimed by family honored with Final Mile Ceremony in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - On the south side of the Orlando VA Hospital’s campus is Central Florida Veterans’ Memorial Park. The park overlooking a lake is where dozens gathered to honor two servicemen they’d never met. This is their final mile," read David Santiago. "Private Ethander Maldonado. Sergeant...
Raises for corrections officers
The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year.
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.
Florida's Space Coast launching two rockets on the same day just hours apart
The Florida Space Coast is gearing up to have three rocket launches on the same day. Two of the rocket launches will take place just hours apart at the Space Coast in Florida. The other rocket launch will take place in Texas.
Historic Kentucky flooding: Teen saves her dog from floodwaters, swims to neighbor's roof to await rescue
WHITESBURG, Ky. - As fast-moving floodwaters swept through eastern Kentucky, Chloe Adams wasn't about to leave her dog behind. Flash flooding devastated parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, killing at least 30 people and damaging hundreds of homes as rivers and creeks rose out of their banks due to torrential rain.
FHP: 7-year-old hurt in crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old was hurt in a serious crash on Interstate 4 near exit 101 in Seminole County according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes were closed in the area as troopers investigated, but have since reopened. It's unclear what caused the crash or how...
Florida woman driving golf cart on I-95 arrested for DUI, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called out to I-95 North at mile marker 167 in Brevard County – about six miles away...
Visitors to world's tallest tree could face $5,000 fine, up to 6 months in jail
After too many trampling visitors at the world’s tallest tree in California, National Park Service officials have made it off-limits and posed the question: "Will you be part of the park’s preservation? Or part of the problem?" Hyperion, a coast redwood in Northern California, was dubbed the world’s...
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
Florida's Peppa Pig Theme Park closed Wednesday due to storm damage
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed on Wednesday due to damage caused by Tuesday's strong storms. "Due to storm damage last night and in an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed today, August 3rd," the theme park wrote in an update on Facebook on Wednesday.
