Orange County, FL

Monkeypox in Florida: Orange County health department responds to national outbreak

By FOX 35 News Staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
City of Orlando investigating claims than an employee blocked entrance to an abortion clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volunteers at a women's health clinic want answers after they say a City of Orlando employee blocked the clinic's driveway and didn't want to move. "People are yelling at them, screaming at them and so it makes it a little bit easier to have someone with you," said Winnie a volunteer at the Orlando Women's Center who chose not to use her full name.
ORLANDO, FL
Back-to-school: Where kids can get free immunizations this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A back-to-school event is being held this weekend to get kids in Orange County their immunizations for free. This Saturday is the last day Orange County Public School students can get free immunizations. This is for children entering kindergarten and students needing their required 7th grade Tetanus-diptheria-pertussis immunization – also known as Tdap.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58. Walorksi, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. "On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
INDIANA STATE
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL
Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
FHP: 7-year-old hurt in crash on I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old was hurt in a serious crash on Interstate 4 near exit 101 in Seminole County according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes were closed in the area as troopers investigated, but have since reopened. It's unclear what caused the crash or how...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7

ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida's Peppa Pig Theme Park closed Wednesday due to storm damage

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed on Wednesday due to damage caused by Tuesday's strong storms. "Due to storm damage last night and in an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed today, August 3rd," the theme park wrote in an update on Facebook on Wednesday.
WINTER HAVEN, FL

