Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
ATV registration could be mandatory in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tons of complaints about ATV’s in the city of Rockford, Rockford city council was expected to approve a number of limits on the use of all-terrain vehicles on city streets. However, that didn’t happen at Monday night’s meeting. Council members say the...
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
Police recover dead from Rock River on Wednesday
DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (2:25 p.m.): A body was recovered from the Rock River at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. The identity of the individual was being withheld pending notification of family, police said. The...
Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities all over the United States participated in “National Night Out” Tuesday. It was a day for people to have close, non-crime related interaction with law enforcement in their neighborhoods. People involved with Rockford’s event said that they think the night is important. “Events like this, and events like all the other events […]
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars for weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Stephan Stephens, 20 and Sir Love, 21, both of Rockford were pulled over in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers determined that Stephens had a suspended license. Police also located three handguns, a loaded extended magazine and 29 grams of cannabis.
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford, Two Ambulances Needed
At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to Spring Creek Road and N Perryville Road in Rockford for a auto accident. This is being reported as a two vehicle accident with multiple injuries, two ambulances were needed at the scene for the injured. The extent of injuries is...
Barn Fire In Gratiot, No Injuries
The Gratiot Fire Department responded to South Prairie Road in the Town of Gratiot for a barn fire Tuesday shortly before 5pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Gratiot First Response, the Darlington Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed
Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, Boone 3, Lifeline ambulance. were all responding to a 4 vehicle traffic accident at Hunter and Capron. Extrication needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No other information. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity accepting mortgage applications
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity, as the organization is now accepting mortgage applications. To apply, residents must bring a copy of their current driver’s license or photo identification card, most recent tax return (2021 or 2020), most recent pay stubs covering at least a […]
Rockford Scanner™: Technical/Water Rescue In Progress, Person Fell In Quarry
At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel from multiple departments were called for a technical/water rescue at Blacks Quarry, 11200 N Main Street in Rockton, for calls that a person fell approximately 30 feet into the quarry and was in the water. Deputies advised that the person, a male, was...
Rockford Scanner™: Marijuana and Firearms Seized During A Traffic Stop, 2 Arrested…
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West State Street and. Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers located and recovered three handguns, a loaded. extended magazine, and approximately 29 grams of cannabis. The Winnebago County State’s...
Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital
I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than 24 years. For her, making the wheels turn day in and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.
8th person in Interstate 90 crash dies
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An eighth person has died following Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 that killed five kids and two women. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being airlifted for serious injuries. All seven passengers of the Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van have now passed away. […]
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
