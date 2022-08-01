Smith County citizen speaks in favor of courthouse bond proposal

TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).

TYLER, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO