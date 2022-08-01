ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Smith County citizen speaks in favor of courthouse bond proposal

KLTV
 2 days ago
www.kltv.com

KLTV

Van Zandt County updating communication system with federal funds

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County’s communication system is in dire need of an upgrade, according to Judge Don Kirkpatrick. “We’re looking at about a $10 million project to help the citizens and our first responders for our citizens of Van Zandt County,” says Kirkpatrick. “So while you have the funds lets go ahead and use this money on something we were going to have to have anyhow.”
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality

“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
MURCHISON, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations

Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates. “My hopes would be that we could get a little bit of a more cohesive city government,” Coffee City resident Jeff Blackstone said. Blackstone went to the meet and greet to gather more information, as he is interested in becoming a council member.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of August 1

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
MURCHISON, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
LONGVIEW, TX

