Smith County citizen speaks in favor of courthouse bond proposal

Van Zandt County updating communication system with federal funds
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County’s communication system is in dire need of an upgrade, according to Judge Don Kirkpatrick. “We’re looking at about a $10 million project to help the citizens and our first responders for our citizens of Van Zandt County,” says Kirkpatrick. “So while you have the funds lets go ahead and use this money on something we were going to have to have anyhow.”
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos' funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday.
Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An open records request shows suspended Pct. 1 Smith Co. Constable Curtis Trailer-Harris, who is jailed facing charges of Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity, also owes the Texas Ethics Commission a $2,500 fine that’s been delinquent for nearly three years. State law requires candidates...
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following complaints from citizens and animal advocates, the Smith County Animal Shelter is making some changes. “We’re reviewing those (concerns) and the best way to address them,” said Amber Greene, animal shelter/control supervisor. Several frustrated citizens and animal advocates voiced their concerns at a...
Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality
“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates. "My hopes would be that we could get a little bit of a more cohesive city government," Coffee City resident Jeff Blackstone said. Blackstone went to the meet and greet to gather more information, as he is interested in becoming a council member.
Henderson County 30-acre fire 100 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Fire is 100 percent contained at this time. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 85% contained, Henderson County reported at 5:45 p.m. Officials on the scene said the fire grew to 30 acres. UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m. PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed […]
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
Roadwork for the week of August 1
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. "This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I'm excited to share that with the community," Thoroughman said.
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates
Cameras in schools is not a new concept for Longview ISD. LISD superintendent James Wilcox says at least some of the recent incidents at J.L. Everhart that led to the indictments of 6 former LISD teachers were recorded on camera. So, did that lead to the decision to put cameras in all special needs classrooms?
Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be.
Smith County deputy killed in Friday wreck had extensive law enforcement roots in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — Fellow officers remember Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos as someone who had a passion for law enforcement and wanted to be the best he could be. Bustos died in an overnight Friday wreck after police say a drunk driver struck him while performing a traffic stop on another vehicle. Bustos later died from his injuries.
